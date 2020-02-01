Fruit Processing Enzyme Market: Increasing Consumption of Processed Fruits & Juices to drive the Growth

The global fruit processing enzyme market is attributed towards the increasing consumption of processed fruits and juices extracted from the fruit. Higher yield, enhanced visual appearance and texture, increased juice retention, and improved rheological properties are some of the major key characteristics the fruit processing enzyme represent which is expected to drive the fruit processing enzyme market over the forecast period. The rise in preference for healthy food and beverage products over the developing region is expected to drive the fruit beverage market over the forecast period with high growth rates. This has been attributed to driving the growth of the fruit processing enzyme market over the forecast period resulted by fresh and increased demand created by the new players and key players in the market. The fruit processing enzyme market is anticipated to experience high demand from the Asia Pacific. North America and Europe to stay key region for the fruit processing enzyme market over the forecast period.

Fruit processing enzyme market is gaining importance in recent times owing to the increased use of enzyme as a replacement for harmful chemicals in food and beverage processing industry. This has been supported by the intensive investment made in terms of resources and capital to design newer enzyme to overcome usage of synthetic catalysts. The surge in usage of natural labeled drinks and beverage I the recent years has sparked a trend of aggressive conversion of conventional drink composition to replace out synthetic additives with natural ingredients like fruit processing enzyme which is expected to drive the fruit processing enzyme market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global fruit processing enzyme market are, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Enzyme Development Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, AB Enzymes (A.B.F Plc.), BASF SE, Aumgene Biosciences, Nature BioScience Pvt. L.T.D., Amano Enzyme, Aumenzymes, Biocatalysts, Enzyme Innovation, BRISK BIO, Advanced Enzymes, Roal Ltd., and Enzyme Solutions.

The key product launches that have been observed in the fruit processing enzyme market over the recent years have seen launches targeting ethical buyers and vegan populations:

Fruit processing enzyme market is consists of key global players with enzyme offerings a wider range of product and regional fruit enzyme manufacturers with tailored and custom offerings for the private labels and small-scale manufacturers. Under such market structure, fruit processing enzyme market is expected to be a lucrative market to invest by new players to gain the benefits of the high growth rates of the fruit process enzyme market. As new geographies are penetrated by the global retail chain result in the increase in demand for natural based fruit juices is expected to witness demand from the channel. This is attributed to increased production activity by the key fruit processing players resulting in increasing procurement for fruit processing enzyme over the forecast period. Players in organic fruit processing enzyme production to witness faster growth rates in terms of revenue generation as organic juice products have shifted from premium to mainstream product offering in developed regions. Over the forecast period, a healthy CAGR is expected for the fruit processing enzyme market considering all the drivers recognized in the analysis.