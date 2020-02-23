Fruit Powders Market Product Category, Current Scenario, Volume Analysis, Product Segment, Top Companies and Business Statistics by 2023

Market Analysis:

The Global Fruit Powders Market is presumed to register 7.2 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the escalating health issues among the global population, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Fruit powder is extracted from raw fruits which are either freeze dried or spray dried in order to obtain free flowing powder. The water content is removed from the fruit and is then converted into powder form which provides a longer shelf life. Fruit powders are used in several industries such as dairy and frozen desserts, bakery and confectionery, food supplements, beverages, and others.

Drivers and Restraints Impacting the Market

Health-conscious consumers are seeking healthier lifestyle and are shifting their preferences from artificial to natural products. This is likely to open doors for fruit powders market. Fruit powders are gaining popularity across industries due to its health beneficial attributes and high nutritional values which are presumed to drive the market at a global platform. As fruit powders have no preservatives or artificial colors added, it becomes a healthy substitute to artificial flavours. Fruit powders are also extensively used in food and beverage industries such as dairy and frozen desserts, bakery and confectionery, food supplements which is further boosting the market growth during the assessment period. Moreover, with the growing utilization of fruit powders across manufacturing of packaged food and beverage is likely to propel the market growth during the assessment period.

On the flip side, a certain section of the consumers are allergic to some fruits which is likely to retard the market growth during the review period. Also, natural disaster and adverse weather conditions are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Industry News:

October 17, 2018: Krista Watkins, a farmer from North Queensland has won Australia’s Agrifutures National Rural Women’s Award for her efforts to create healthier products from fresh produce. Her company, Natural Evolution has harnessed unripened green bananas in order to add post-harvest value which has resulted in a product that benefits the society by reducing food wastage and also help celiac and vegans.

Major Key Players Review:

The major players operating the global fruit powders market are FutureCeuticals (U.S.), Nutradry (Australia), Kanegrade (U.K), DMH Ingredients (U.S.), Paradise Fruits (Germany), NutriBotanica (Brazil), Aarkay Food Products (India), and others.

Segment Analysis:

The global fruit powders market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By mode of type, the global fruit powders market has been segmented into apple, grapes, mango, banana, strawberry, blueberry, and others. Among these, the banana and grapes segment are presumed to be the fastest growing segment in the F&B sector. Meanwhile, strawberry and apple are likely to gain popularity in the cosmetic industry.

By mode of application, the global fruit powders market has been segmented into bakery and confectionery, food supplements, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, and others. Among these, the beverages segment is presumed to dominate the global market due to extensive use of fruit powders in carbonated drinks, smoothies, energy drinks, and fruit drinks.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the fruit powders market span across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global fruit powders market owing to the inclination of consumers towards functional beverages.

North America is presumed to remain one of the largest markets due to the presence of a large number of food processing companies such as Canada and the U.S. Also, increasing spending by the beverage manufacturers on development of new flavors and new product launches to attract more consumers is likely to foster the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is considered to be the second largest market and is anticipated to be the fastest growing region. The growth is attributed to the presence of major contributors such as China and India. Also, growing consumption of healthy food and beverages and rising health awareness is likely to bolster the market growth in this region.