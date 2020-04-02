Fruit Juices and Nectars Market Global Size, Competitors Strategy, Key Players Review, Regional Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Fruit juices and nectars are market is predicted to be growing. Innovations at both product & ingredient level is boosting the global fruit juices and nectars market. Manufacturers of fruit juices and nectars are focusing more towards new flavors to meet up the growing consumer demands. Manufacturers are showing high inclination towards sugar-free and less caloric formulations owing to high consumer demand. High investments on R&D and advances in technology has enabled the development of products that helps in masking the unpleasant taste & smell of some functional ingredients. For instance, micro-encapsulation technology allows manufacturers to hide the bitter taste of amino-acids and other ingredients. Innovations in product packaging, design, and labelling has allowed manufactures to come up with improved products with high consumer retention. Additionally, improved production processes have enabled faster delivery of products to the retailers, which also helps manufacturers increase shelf-life and meetup with the demand.

Latest Industry Updates

Mar 2018 Bolthouse Farms launches organic protein and juices to meet the consumer preferences or more protein, less sugar and fewer calories. The company is launching two juices containing seven ingredients or less, and no added sugar.

Aug 2016 CEDAR Juice, company announced the launch of their new line of juice smoothies. Smooth, delicious and healthy, their juices smoothies combine whole food purees, and plant-based fiber and protein, along with CEDAR’s unique blends of fruits and vegetables.

Mar 2016 Evolution Fresh expands to deliver excellent source of protein through its juices. They launched Protein Power Greens, Protein Power Berry, Organic Greens & Kale, and Organic Green Lemonade

Major Key Players

The key players profiled in Fruit Juices and Nectars Market are

AGRANA Group (Austria),

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland),

Dohler Group (Germany),

Sky People Fruit Juice Inc. (China),

Kanegrade Ltd. (U.K.),

China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong)

SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)

Danone accounted for the highest market share in terms of development and is projected to constitute 19% of the developmental share in the global fruit juices and nectars market. The company is majorly focusing on new product launches which are healthier and more nutritious for the consumers. Moreover, the company is also undergoing geographical expansion to make their presence prominent. Acquisition and joint-ventures are also witnessed to be a part of their strategic development in past few years. Then after, The Coca Cola Company is anticipated to account for a share of 17% of the overall development in the global fruit juices and nectars market. This company is highly involved into diversified strategic developments. The company is focusing into new product launches offering a wide range of products to the consumers and is also undergoing strategic acquisitions to have a sustainable growth. R&D and launch of new products widening their product portfolio. Moreover, PepsiCo Inc. also holds a prominent place in the market with strong focus on product launch followed by expansion of their production capacity and geographical reach.

Major manufacturers also are found to have high focus on strategic product launch to seek consumers’ attention towards their product range. They are also involved in the strategic distribution agreement which will further support the company to expand and reach out to consumers across the regions. Promotional activities and high investment in advertising is also witnessed in this market through which the companies are trying to have high impact on the consumer’s mind than that of their competitors.

Segments

The global fruit juices and nectars market has been divided into type, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Based on Type: Apple, Orange, Grapes, Pineapple, Pear, and Others.

Based on Packaging: Bottles, Boxes, Cans, and Others

Based on Distribution channel: Store-based (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, & Others), and Non-store based

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW

