FRP Pipe Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global FRP Pipe Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global FRP Pipe Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 123 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report studies the global FRP Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global FRP Pipe market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Amiantit

Future Pipe Industries

HengRun Group

China National Building Material Company

National Oilwell Varco

Ershings

Sarplast

HOBAS

ZCL Composites Inc.

Fibrex

Enduro

Flowtite

Beetle Plastics

ECC Corrosion

Augusta Fiberglass

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

FRP SYSTEMS

Composites USA

Plasticon Composites

Industrial Plastic Systems

AL-FLA Plastics

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3122695-global-frp-pipe-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyster FRP Pipe

Polyurethane FRP Pipe

Epoxy FRP Pipe

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Drainage

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3122695-global-frp-pipe-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global FRP Pipe Market Research Report 2018

1 FRP Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of FRP Pipe

1.2 FRP Pipe Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global FRP Pipe Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global FRP Pipe Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Polyster FRP Pipe

1.2.3 Polyurethane FRP Pipe

Epoxy FRP Pipe

1.3 Global FRP Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 FRP Pipe Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Drainage

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global FRP Pipe Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global FRP Pipe Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of FRP Pipe (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global FRP Pipe Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global FRP Pipe Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………..

7 Global FRP Pipe Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Amiantit

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 FRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Amiantit FRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Future Pipe Industries

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 FRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Future Pipe Industries FRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 HengRun Group

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 FRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 HengRun Group FRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 China National Building Material Company

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 FRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 China National Building Material Company FRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 National Oilwell Varco

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 FRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 National Oilwell Varco FRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Ershings

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 FRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Ershings FRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Sarplast

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 FRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Sarplast FRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 HOBAS

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 FRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 HOBAS FRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.