FRP Panel Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

The composites are becoming a popular alternative to various ferrous and nonferrous metals. Composites are manufactured by combining plastic polymer resin and reinforcing fibers. The end product retains unique properties such as strength & stiffness of the raw materials used, resulting in an enhanced overall performance of the product.

The U.S. dominated the FRP panels & sheets market in North America, accounting for more than half of the demand for FRP panels & sheets in the region.

Global FRP Panel market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FRP Panel.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ FRP Panel capacity, production, value, price and market share of FRP Panel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Crane Composites

Glasteel

U.S. Liner

Brianza Plastica

Optiplan

Polser

Panolam

LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz

Vetroresina

Dongguang Higoal

C-Sco

Everest

This report researches the worldwide FRP Panel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global FRP Panel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

FRP Panel Breakdown Data by Type

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) Composites

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Composites

Others

FRP Panel Breakdown Data by Application

Recreational Vehicles

Building & Construction

Truck & Trailers

Others

FRP Panel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

FRP Panel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global FRP Panel capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key FRP Panel manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

