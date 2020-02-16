FRP Panel Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global FRP Panel Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

The composites are becoming a popular alternative to various ferrous and nonferrous metals. Composites are manufactured by combining plastic polymer resin and reinforcing fibers. The end product retains unique properties such as strength & stiffness of the raw materials used, resulting in an enhanced overall performance of the product.

The U.S. dominated the FRP panels & sheets market in North America, accounting for more than half of the demand for FRP panels & sheets in the region.

The global FRP Panel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FRP Panel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FRP Panel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Crane Composites

Glasteel

U.S. Liner

Brianza Plastica

Optiplan

Polser

Panolam

LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz

Vetroresina

Dongguang Higoal

C-Sco

Everest

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) Composites

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Composites

Others

Segment by Application

Recreational Vehicles

Building & Construction

Truck & Trailers

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 FRP Panel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of FRP Panel

1.2 FRP Panel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global FRP Panel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites

1.2.4 Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) Composites

1.2.5 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Composites

1.2.6 Others

1.3 FRP Panel Segment by Application

1.3.1 FRP Panel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Recreational Vehicles

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Truck & Trailers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global FRP Panel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global FRP Panel Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global FRP Panel Market Size

1.5.1 Global FRP Panel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global FRP Panel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global FRP Panel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FRP Panel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global FRP Panel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global FRP Panel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers FRP Panel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 FRP Panel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 FRP Panel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 FRP Panel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in FRP Panel Business

7.1 Crane Composites

7.1.1 Crane Composites FRP Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 FRP Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Crane Composites FRP Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Glasteel

7.2.1 Glasteel FRP Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 FRP Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Glasteel FRP Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 U.S. Liner

7.3.1 U.S. Liner FRP Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 FRP Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 U.S. Liner FRP Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Brianza Plastica

7.4.1 Brianza Plastica FRP Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 FRP Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Brianza Plastica FRP Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Optiplan

7.5.1 Optiplan FRP Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 FRP Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Optiplan FRP Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Polser

Continued…….

