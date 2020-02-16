FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of FRP pipes and it will continue to drive the market.
The worldwide market for FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT
ZCL COMPOSITES
FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES
THE HOBAS
GRAPHITE INDIA
LIANYUNGANG ZHONGFU LIANZHONG COMPOSITES
ABU DHABI PIPE FACTORY
HENGRUN GROUP
ENDURO COMPOSITES
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Polyster
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Oil And Gas
Sewage Pipe
Irrigation
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polyster
1.2.2 Polyurethane
1.2.3 Epoxy
1.2.4 Glass Fiber
1.2.5 Carbon Fiber
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Oil And Gas
1.3.2 Sewage Pipe
1.3.3 Irrigation
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 ZCL COMPOSITES
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 ZCL COMPOSITES FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 THE HOBAS
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 THE HOBAS FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
……..CONTINUED
