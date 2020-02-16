FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of FRP pipes and it will continue to drive the market.

The worldwide market for FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO

SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT

ZCL COMPOSITES

FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES

THE HOBAS

GRAPHITE INDIA

LIANYUNGANG ZHONGFU LIANZHONG COMPOSITES

ABU DHABI PIPE FACTORY

HENGRUN GROUP

ENDURO COMPOSITES

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyster

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil And Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

