Frozen Yogurt Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Frozen yogurt is a frozen dessert made with yogurt and sometimes other dairy products. Frozen yogurt, a crossbreed between the more traditional ice cream dessert and the healthier yogurt products, has become the new way for customers to enjoy their dessert while still being conscious of their health.

Frozen yogurt isn’t completely frozen but simply contains ice crystals; the primary ingredient is milk and milk products, sugar accounts for about 15 per cent of the ingredients and the strains of bacteria makes up about 1 per cent.

Scope of the Report:

The market for frozen yogurt is fragmented with players such as Yogen Fruz, Menchie’s, Pinkberry, Red Mango, TCBY, Yogurtland, llaollao, Perfectime, Ben & Jerry’s, Micat, Orange Leaf, Yogiboost and so on. Among them, Yogen Fruz and Menchie’s are the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into Plain Frozen Yogurt, Flavored Frozen Yogurt. The Flavored Frozen Yogurt segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Frozen Yogurt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.0% over the next five years, will reach 1880 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Frozen Yogurt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yogen Fruz

Menchie’s

Pinkberry

Red Mango

TCBY

Yogurtland

llaollao

Perfectime

Ben & Jerry’s

Micat

Orange Leaf

Yogiboost

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plain Frozen Yogurt

Flavored Frozen Yogurt

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Minor (age50)

https://marketersmedia.com/frozen-yogurt-market-2019-global-industry-demand-sales-suppliers-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2025/485115

