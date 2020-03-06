Frozen Tissues Samples Market 2018-2028 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

Frozen tissues samples: Market Insights

Frozen tissues samples play a very important role for molecular genetic analysis. Frozen tissue sample manufacturers are leveraging on new technologies to bring more stability to their products after cryopreservation. One of such new methods applied in preserving frozen tissues samples is dipping in liquid nitrogen. Nowadays, key players are also employing an ultra-cold freezer containing temperature less than -80 degrees Celsius to increase lifespan to the product. In addition, microarrays based frozen tissues samples are also manufactured by culturing cells to obtain many primary frozen tissues. The key players in the market are investing huge in cryopreservation so that these frozen tissues samples are very useful for immunohistochemistry analysis of proteins, which are also preserved in a native state. Recent advancement in freezing technologies and tissue preservation is making the frozen tissues samples market to grow in the future.

Frozen tissues samples: Market Dynamics

Frozen tissues samples that can enhance biopsy and cell morphological studies in are highly in demand. With increasing applications of frozen tissue samples in various therapeutic areas and increasing demand for forensic studies, it is expected to boost the frozen tissue samples market. The global frozen tissues samples market is expected a project a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. However, the preservation and maintenance of frozen tissues samples can poses a serious challenge for both pathologist, physicians and tissue engineers. Challenges in frozen tissue samples include (i) loss of tissue integrity due to subsequent thawing and freezing (ii) maintaining optimal freezing conditions during transportation (iii) pathological contamination challenges. Market of frozen tissues samples is driven by growing medical infrastructure and technological advancements, which has led to stride for tremendous improvements. Such incremental factors have led in development of various composites by involving usage of, connective tissue, dermis, epidermis and biological engineered tissues. In spite of tremendous market potential, the frozen tissues samples market is challenged by some potential risks. These frozen tissues samples possesses severe challenges such as microbial infection and material compatibility issues. In addition, there are also longevity issues, as frozen tissues samples could degrade, and its tissue integrity could degrade properly.

Frozen Tissues Samples Market: Segmentation

The global frozen tissues samples market is segmented by product type, application and end user:

Segmentation by Product Type Frozen normal tissue samples Frozen diseased tissue samples Frozen tumor tissue samples Fresh Frozen tissue samples Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissues

Segmentation by Application Cancer research Disease Diagnosis Morphological analysis

Segmentation by End User Academic & Research Institutes Banks Hospitals & clinics Diagnostic Centers Forensic Laboratories Others



Frozen Tissues Samples Market: Overview

Frozen tissues samples have been used extensively in medical research on cancer and other diseases for examining cell morphology, state of disease, intra and inter cellular communication, as well as examining sections of biopsied tissue. As most biological materials are both fragile and perishable, care should be taken by manufacturers so that frozen tissues samples prepared and preserved properly. Over the years, technological advancements in frozen tissues samples preservation by leading manufactures has bolstered the growth of the market. Leading manufacturers in developed economies of North America and Europe are investing huge for frozen tissues samples product development

Frozen Tissues Samples Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, frozen tissues samples market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global frozen tissues samples market primarily due to presence of large number of research and academic institutes. In addition, advanced healthcare infrastructure, nanotechnology research involving frozen tissues examining through immunohistochemistry and; automation of tissue preparation, sectioning and embedding also drives the concerned market. Europe will be the second most lucrative region in terms of revenue generation for frozen tissues samples due to growing use of immunohistochemistry procedures and disease diagnostic research involving frozen tissues samples usage. Besides, utilization of frozen tissues samples in pathological labs and diagnosis of chronic and other complex diseases are expected to contribute immensely to the growth of the market. Rapid industrialization leading to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in hospitals and research centers and demand for personalized medicine will offer significant growth opportunities for players in the Latin America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in revenue generation for frozen tissues samples market on the account of presence of giant local manufacturers in countries such China and India, which supply products at an affordable price. Middle East and Africa owing to presence of developed economies such as GCC nations is expected to experience high demand for frozen tissues samples in the region. However, poor economies of African region will curtail the overall growth of the region significantly in the forecast period.

Frozen Tissues Samples Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global semiconductor microscopes market are ProteoGenex, Biochain, OriGene Technologies, Inc. Leica Biosystems, ZenBio, Inc. Geneticist Inc AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, US Biolab Corporation, Inc and others.