Frozen Potato Market Displays Future Status of Leading Manufacturers during 2017-2022

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global frozen potato market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Frozen potato manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to frozen potato.

Manufacturers of frozen potato are using innovative technologies to speed up the process involved in producing various frozen potato products. Frozen potato product manufacturers are also introducing new products and flavors to attract consumers, remain competitive and expand geographically. The major benefit for consumers is the reduced cooking time. Advanced refrigeration technology is also gaining momentum in the frozen potato manufacturing. Frozen potato products are also experiencing increased demand from developing nations, hence providing opportunities for expansion for major market players as well as startups. French fries being the largest consumed frozen potato product, companies are focusing on introducing new flavors, enhancing the sale. Expansion of fast food chains is also one of the reasons to the growth of frozen potato market. However, the high cost of frozen potato products is restricting the growth of the market.

According to a new study by Fact.MR, the global market for frozen potato is estimated to bring in US$ 60,109.5 million revenue by 2022 end. The growing business of quick service restaurants and increase in disposable income of consumers are some of the key factors fueling the growth of frozen potato market globally. Manufacturers are also focusing on using advanced technology for refrigeration at the right temperature, thereby preserving frozen potato for a longer period of time.

Fries- Top-Selling Frozen Potato Product

Compared to the various frozen potato products such as slices, dices, baked, etc., fries are likely to emerge as the top-selling frozen potato product. By 2022 end, fries are estimated to reach nearly US$ 19,000 million revenue. On the other hand, wedges are also likely to experience growth in the global frozen potato market throughout the forecast period.

Commercial Sector to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

The commercial sector is estimated to gain around three-fifth of the share in terms of the revenue by 2017 end. The commercial sector is estimated to surpass US$ 38,000 million revenue towards 2022 end. Although the residential sector is likely to gain nearly two-fifth of the share in terms of the revenue by 2017 end.

Modern Trade to be the Largest Distribution Channel

Modern trade is likely to experience the highest growth as the distribution channel for frozen potato. By 2022 end, modern trade is estimated to reach nearly US$ 25,200 million revenue. Modern trade is also likely to gain more than one-third of the share in terms of the revenue towards 2017 end.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global frozen potato market through 2022, which include Lamb-Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods, J.R. Simplot Co., American Lorain Corp., Aviko Holding BV, Himalya International Ltd, Agrarfrost Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Kraft Heinz Co., Pohjolan Peruna Oy, and Agristo NV.

