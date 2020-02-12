Frozen Pizza Market – Comprehensive Industry Report Offers Forecast and Analysis on 2017 – 2026

With an increasing consumption of frozen pizza across various regions. Leading players are introducing new types and ingredients to cater the taste of the regional consumer. Vendors are also introducing new toppings as their popularity in the region. Vegan frozen pizzas are also gaining popularity among vegetarian customers. Some of the premium brands are also moving towards offering handmade flatbread for pizza to attract more customers. Frozen pizza manufacturers are responding to the demand of customers for high-quality and innovation by adopting new methods, and ingredients, while maintaining the appeal of convenience and price.

Product features such as environment-friendly manufacturing process, affordable price, convenience along with better quality are also attracting customers towards frozen pizza. Meanwhile, the concept of no-preservatives and less sodium frozen pizza is also gaining popularity in the market. Advanced technologies used in production, storage, and supply have made the significant impact on the frozen pizza market. Food safety and minimizing food wastage are also among the top priorities for the companies involved in frozen pizza manufacturing.

As per the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for frozen pizza is likely to witness robust growth. The market is projected to register CAGR of 6.5% during 2017-2026. By 2026 end, it is also projected to bring in US$ 25,971.0 million revenue.

Thin Crust Frozen Pizza to Emerge as Top-Selling Product

Compared to various types of frozen pizza, thin crust is likely to be one of the top-selling frozen pizzas. By 2026 end, thin crust frozen pizza is projected to reach nearly US$ 12,400 million revenue. Owing to the softer base that enhances the eating experience, the demand for thin crust pizza is growing. Also, thin crust pizza contains less calories than conventional pizza, thereby limiting calorie consumption. Meanwhile, thick crust frozen pizza is also likely to witness significant growth between 2017 and 2026.

Meat to be the Most Preferred Topping in the Global Market for Frozen Pizza

Among different type of toppings, meat is likely to be among the most preferred frozen pizza toppings. Meat is projected to surpass US$ 11,700 million revenue towards 2026 end. Growing tendency of customers to try new toppings in frozen pizza and changing eating habits are driving the growth of the meat as a topping in the frozen pizza market. Meanwhile, cheese as a frozen pizza topping is also likely to experience high demand among the consumers.

Medium Size of Frozen Pizza to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Medium size of the frozen pizza is likely to gain more than half of the revenue share by 2017 end. Medium size of frozen pizza is projected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 6,800 million between 2017 and 2026. Medium size of frozen can serve up to two people, and also minimizes the chances of food wastage. Meanwhile, the demand for small frozen pizza is also likely to witness growth during 2017-2026.

High Sales through Food Chain Services

Food chain services are likely to be one of the largest distribution channels. By 2026 end, food chain services are projected to reach close to US$ 8,300 million revenue. Increasing number of customers prefer buying a frozen pizza from food chain store as the variety offered is more, these food chain services also provide proper support service in case of any complaint.

North America to Dominate the Global Market for Frozen Pizza

North America is likely to remain dominant in the global market for frozen pizza. Owing to the presence of leading companies, there has been a considerable growth in the product innovation as well as advanced methods are being adopted to improve quality of frozen pizza. Companies are also increasingly investing in the research for new ingredients that can enhance the taste and also fulfill the desire of the customers to try something unique. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is also likely to see the growth in the frozen pizza market due to the fast changing lifestyle and shifting focus towards more convenient food options.

Competitive Landscape

FRoSTA AG, H.J. Heinz, California Pizza Kitchen, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Connies Pizza, Daiya Foods Inc., Dr. Oetker GmbH, McCain Foods Ltd, Nestle S.A., and General Mills are the key players in the global market for frozen pizza.