Frozen Meat Market 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

— Freezing meat slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. Frozening is a great way to preserve meat which needs a long-distance transportation.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Frozen Meat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There is a growing trend of food traceability and rising demand of convenience food products, especially in developing markets across the Asian countries. Also, the strong performance of retail sector along with rapid increase in number of large retail chains including hypermarkets and supermarkets has boosted the demand of frozen food in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Frozen Meat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Marfrig Group.

Kerry Group Plc.

BRF S.A.

Associated British Foods Plc.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Tyson Foods,Inc.

Verde Farms

Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Beef

Chicken

Lamb

Pork

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Households

Food Industry

Commercial

