Frozen Meat 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Frozen Meat Market 2019

Freezing meat slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. Frozening is a great way to preserve meat which needs a long-distance transportation.

There is a growing trend of food traceability and rising demand of convenience food products, especially in developing markets across the Asian countries. Also, the strong performance of retail sector along with rapid increase in number of large retail chains including hypermarkets and supermarkets has boosted the demand of frozen food in developing countries.

The global Frozen Meat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Frozen Meat volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Frozen Meat market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3845149-global-frozen-meat-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Marfrig Group.

Kerry Group Plc.

BRF

Associated British Foods Plc.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Tyson Foods,Inc.

Verde Farms

Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Beef

Chicken

Lamb

Pork

Others

Segment by Application

Households

Food Industry

Commercial

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3845149-global-frozen-meat-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Frozen Meat Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Frozen Meat

1.2 Frozen Meat Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Frozen Meat Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Beef

1.2.3 Chicken

1.2.4 Lamb

1.2.5 Pork

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Frozen Meat Segment by Application

1.3.1 Frozen Meat Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Households

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Global Frozen Meat Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Frozen Meat Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Frozen Meat Market Size

1.5.1 Global Frozen Meat Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Frozen Meat Production (2014-2025)

………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Frozen Meat Business

7.1 Marfrig Group.

7.1.1 Marfrig Group. Frozen Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Frozen Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Marfrig Group. Frozen Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kerry Group Plc.

7.2.1 Kerry Group Plc. Frozen Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Frozen Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kerry Group Plc. Frozen Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BRF

7.3.1 BRF Frozen Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Frozen Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BRF Frozen Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Associated British Foods Plc.

7.4.1 Associated British Foods Plc. Frozen Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Frozen Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Associated British Foods Plc. Frozen Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

7.5.1 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Frozen Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Frozen Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Frozen Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tyson Foods,Inc.

7.6.1 Tyson Foods,Inc. Frozen Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Frozen Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tyson Foods,Inc. Frozen Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Verde Farms

7.7.1 Verde Farms Frozen Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Frozen Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Verde Farms Frozen Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co.

7.8.1 Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co. Frozen Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Frozen Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co. Frozen Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)