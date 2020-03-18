Frozen Fruits Vegetables Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2027

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market – Overview

Due to the increasing demand of frozen fruits and vegetables products, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on ‘Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022’ that the frozen vegetable market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR while achieving huge growth.

The demand for healthy convenience food is increasing, globally. The frozen fruits and vegetables are convenient in use with no extra efforts required to clean and cut them as in fresh fruits and vegetables. The number of women and men working is on increase, so need for such convenience is the need of the day. The trend of making fruit smoothies, with frozen fruits it is easy to make smoothies which will increase the sales of frozen fruits in upcoming years. Countries where there is shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and packed fruit and vegetables are preferred which is creating an opportunity for key players to penetrate the market.

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market – Competitive Analysis

The key players are undergoing strategic moves of mergers and acquisitions to expand their business in frozen fruits and vegetables. Joint ventures are also one of the strategic moves. For instance; Agrokor and Ardo signed a Joint Venture agreement to enable Vinka to become a leading manufacturing plant of frozen fruits and vegetables in Eastern Europe. Product packaging and promotions are also among the focus areas of the manufacturers.

The key players profiled in global frozen fruits and vegetables market are Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and Bonduelle Group (France) among many others.

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market – Segments

The Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market has been divided into type, form, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Type

Fruits

Vegetables

On The Basis Of Form

Whole

Pureed

Dried

Others

On The Basis Of Application

Fruit- Fruit juices & Smoothies

Breakfast Cereals

Salads & Desserts

Bakery Foods

Yoghurts

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market – Regional Analysis

APAC is projected to witness maximum growth in the Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market followed by North America. Also, volume wise market size of APAC region will continue to be higher with 58% share. Increasing disposable incomes in India and China along with growing demand for frozen and processed products will drive the market growth of frozen fruits & vegetables. Europe is likely to witness maximum growth in the apricots market followed by APAC. Likewise, volume wise market size will continue to be higher under APAC region with major market share. With growing demand for apricots and processed products, the market of frozen fruits & vegetables is projected to boost in the coming years. Moreover, APAC will witness maximum growth in the frozen vegetables market followed by South America.