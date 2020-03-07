FROZEN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

The global market for frozen fruits and vegetables has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 751 million tons by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2016 to 2027. Increase in versatile demand across various food and beverage segments particularly convenience food and beverage is likely to drive the global frozen fruits and vegetables market.

The demand for healthy convenience food is increasing. The frozen fruits and vegetables are convenient as there is no need to wash, peel and cut it. The number of women and men working is on increase, so need for such convenience is the need of the day. The trend of making fruit smoothies, with frozen fruits it is easy to make smoothies.

Countries where there is shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and packed fruit and vegetables are preferred. Because freezing preserves food, no unwanted additives are required in bags of frozen goodies, like spinach and strawberries. Fruits and vegetables are wasted due to its natural deterioration process, and low grade storage process. Frozen fruits and vegetables can be preserved for a long period of time due to increase in the shelf-life.

Based on fruit type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in kiwi followed by apricots among the frozen fruit segments during the forecasted period. Among various frozen fruit types, figs and mango was estimated a larger share of 23% in the year 2016. Based on vegetable type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in spinach followed by other legumes among the frozen vegetable segments during the forecasted period. Among various frozen vegetable types, sweet corn and other vegetables was estimated a larger share of 40% in the year 2016.

Key Players

The leading market players in the Frozen Fruits and Vegetables primarily are Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and Bonduelle Group (France).

Study Objectives of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Forecast to 2027

• In depth analysis for individual segments and sub segments for frozen fruits and vegetables

• To estimate market size by type, sub-type, form, packaging and application

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics of frozen fruits and vegetables

• To provide country level market analysis and future outlook for

• Company profiling of major players & competitive positioning for frozen fruits and vegetables Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of frozen fruits and vegetables

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to frozen fruits and vegetables

Target Audience

• Frozen Fruit manufacturers

• Frozen Vegetable manufacturers

• Cold Logistics companies

• Reefer companies

• Retailers, wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, Importers and exporters

Key Findings

• Based on fruit type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in kiwi followed by apricots among the frozen fruit segments during the forecasted period

• Increase in demand for confectionery, bakery and dairy products specifically in berries will drive demand for kiwi and apricots

• Based on vegetable type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in spinach followed by other legumes among the frozen vegetable segments during the forecasted period

• Increase in demand for RTE (Ready to Eat Foods) foods will drive demand for spinach and other legumes

Country Analysis of Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Forecast to 2027 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the global market for frozen fruits and vegetables has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 751 million tons by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecasted period. U.S and Canada will grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.68% and 7.32% respectively.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 REPORT PROLOGUE

2 INTRODUCTION

3 RESEARCH METHODOLGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6 GLOBAL FROZEN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES MARKET-BY TYPE

7 GLOBAL FROZEN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES MARKET-BY FORM

8 GLOBAL FROZEN FRUIT AND VEGETABLE MARKET BY APPLICATION

9 GLOBAL FROZEN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES MARKET-BY REGION

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

………

11 COMPANY PROFILE

