Frozen Fruit Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Global Frozen Fruit Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global Frozen Fruit Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024"

Description

Freezing is a method of long-term preservation for fruits. The main advantage of preservation by freezing is the extended availability of frozen fruits during the off-season. Additionally, frozen fruits can be transported to remote markets that could not be accessed with fresh products.

Scope of the Report:

Compared with ordinary fruit, frozen fruits retain the majority of their nutrients after the freezing process, although fruits may experience a loss of vitamin C. As the same time, fruits that manufacturers select to freeze are ripe and ready to eat, which are in the state of the highest nutritional value.

Frozen fruits can be used in food processing industries, such as cake, bread. Frozen fruits are also sold as the end products in supermarkets, fruit store, etc.

The technical barriers of frozen fruit are not high, and the frozen fruit enterprise concentrate in China, USA, Poland, Hungary, etc. and the relative large companies include Ardo, Dole, Crop’s nv, MIRELITE MIRSA, Simplot, Pinnacle Foods, Wawona Frozen Foods, SunOpta and others.

This report focuses on the Frozen Fruit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ardo

Dole

Crop’s nv

MIRELITE MIRSA

Simplot

Pinnacle Foods

Wawona Frozen Foods

SunOpta

Titan Frozen Fruit

Earthbound Farm

Santao

Gaotai

Jinyuan Agriculture

Junao

Yantai Tianlong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blueberrues

Cherries

Strawberries

Raspberries

Apples

Apricots

Peaches

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct Consumption

Processing Consumption

