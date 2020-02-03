Frozen Fruit Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary

Frozen fruits can retain their quality over long storage periods.

Freezing is a method of long-term preservation for fruits. The main advantage of preservation by freezing is the extended availability of frozen fruits during the off-season. Additionally, frozen fruits can be transported to remote markets that could not be accessed with fresh products.

Compared with ordinary fruit, frozen fruits retain the majority of their nutrients after the freezing process, although fruits may experience a loss of vitamin C. As the same time, fruits that manufacturers select to freeze are ripe and ready to eat, which are in the state of the highest nutritional value.

Frozen fruits can be used in food processing industries, such as cake, bread. Frozen fruits are also sold as the end products in supermarkets, fruit store, etc.

The technical barriers of frozen fruit are not high, and the frozen fruit enterprise concentrate in China, USA, Poland, Hungary, etc. and the relative large companies include Ardo, Dole, Crop’s nv, MIRELITE MIRSA, Simplot, Pinnacle Foods, Wawona Frozen Foods, SunOpta and others.

The customers of frozen fruit include retailers of fruit, food manufacturers, ready meal producers, pizza manufacturers, foodservice, farm shops, wholesalers, sandwich makers, bread makers and many more. With higher spending propensity and a rising demand for healthy convenience foods, the demand for frozen fruit is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Frozen fruit industry will usher in a stable growth space.

This report studies the global market size of Frozen Fruit in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Fruit in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Frozen Fruit market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Fruit market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ardo

Dole

Crop’s nv

MIRELITE MIRSA

Simplot

Pinnacle Foods

Wawona Frozen Foods

SunOpta

Titan Frozen Fruit

Earthbound Farm

Santao

Gaotai

Jinyuan Agriculture

Junao

Yantai Tianlong

Market size by Product

Blueberrues

Cherries

Strawberries

Raspberries

Apples

Apricots

Peaches

Others

Market size by End User

Direct Consumption

Processing Consumption

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Frozen Fruit Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.2 Blueberrues

1.4.3 Cherries

1.4.4 Strawberries

1.4.5 Raspberries

1.4.6 Apples

1.4.7 Apricots

1.4.8 Peaches

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.2 Direct Consumption

1.5.3 Processing Consumption

2 Executive Summary

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ardo

11.2 Dole

11.3 Crop’s nv

11.4 MIRELITE MIRSA

11.5 Simplot

11.6 Pinnacle Foods

11.7 Wawona Frozen Foods

11.8 SunOpta

11.9 Titan Frozen Fruit

11.10 Earthbound Farm

11.11 Santao

11.12 Gaotai

11.13 Jinyuan Agriculture

11.14 Junao

11.15 Yantai Tianlong

