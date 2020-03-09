Frozen Fruit Bars Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2018 – 2028

Frozen Fruit Bars Market Outlook

Frozen fruit bars are manufactured from freezing the real fruits and/or fruit juice along with other ingredients such as sugar, water, flavour etc. The frozen food category in recent years has gained a lot of popularity. This is also due to the use of real fruits that increase the nutritional value of the product as well as gives a snacking experience. The frozen fruit bars are available in various different flavours. Most of the companies use fruit purees to make frozen fruit bars as it is cost-effective. But there are few companies that are concentrating more on the quality of the product which is expected from the consumers across the globe. Also, there is an availability of organic frozen fruit bars which are high in demand due to the ongoing trend of organic foods products.

The frozen fruit bars are available in various different flavours and the new additions of exotic fruit flavours in the collection of frozen fruit bars has increased the consumer interest. The availability of various options in terms of flavour, type and nature are available for the consumers to choose from and to target all kinds of audience.

Frozen Fruit Bars Manufacturing Companies Having a Partnership with the Major Retail Chains

The companies that are manufacturing frozen fruit bars are going into a partnership with the retail chain stores such as Walmart, Tesco plc, etc. in a few countries of North America and Europe. This is due to the maximum sales of the frozen fruit bars has been from the supermarkets/hypermarkets and from specialty stores in recent years. Also, the awareness of the frozen fruit bars among the consumers can be increased due to the company’s tie-up with the chain stores which could increase the sales of the frozen fruit bars. The online retail channel does not have a large effect on product sales, specifically for this market.

Frozen Fruit Bars Market: Segmentation

The frozen fruit bars market can be segmented on the basis of type, nature, flavour and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the frozen fruit bars market can be segmented as:

Original

Low-Fat

On the basis of nature, the frozen fruit bars market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of flavour, the frozen fruit bars market can be segmented as:

Citrus

Pineapple

Grape

Apple

Mango

Berry

Coconut

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the frozen fruit bars market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Frozen Fruit Bars Market: Regional Analysis

The market for frozen fruit bars is more prevalent in the United States and Canada. The manufacturers are also more concentrated in the United States. The Outshine brand of Nestlé S.A. is a part of Nestlé U.S.A. and is not available in any other part of the world even if Nestlé has a very wide global presence. Thus, the major frozen fruit bars manufacturing companies are in North America with its sales mostly concentrated in the U.S. But the companies are increasing their presence by increasing the distribution of the frozen fruit bars in other countries such as Brazil, Spain, Mexico, India etc.