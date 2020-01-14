FROZEN FOOD(READY MEALS, MEAT, SEAFOOD, FRUITS & VEGETABLES, POTATOES, SOUP) MARKET 2019 SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Freezing food preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. Since early times, farmers, fishermen, and trappers have preserved grains and produce in unheated buildings during the winter season. Freezing food slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. In the food commodity industry, there are two processes: mechanical and cryogenic (or flash freezing). The freezing kinetics is important to preserve the food quality and texture. Quicker freezing generates smaller ice crystals and maintains cellular structure. Cryogenic freezing is the quickest freezing technology available due to the ultra low liquid nitrogen temperature −196 °C (−320 °F).
The convenience of frozen food is the key factor which is expected to drive the frozen food market growth over the forecast period. Hectic lifestyle leads to unhealthy eating habit, customers regard ready-to-eat food products as main meal and they may buy a lot to store in the home. In addition, children preference is another factor leading to demand for frozen food, especially for frozen meat and poultry, which can be attracted by children and teenagers. On the basis of region，North America dominates frozen food market. U.S is holding the largest market share of frozen food market due to hectic lifestyle of population and fast adoption of the products in the region. European countries including Germany, Denmark, Spain, U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Norway and France are expected to witness the potential growth over the forecast period. At the same time, the frozen food market.APCP region is anticipated to grow owing to rapid population growth. However, some potential problems such as food safety have not been solved.
The global Frozen Food(Ready Meals, Meat, Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Potatoes, Soup) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global market size of Frozen Food(Ready Meals, Meat, Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Potatoes, Soup) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Food(Ready Meals, Meat, Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Potatoes, Soup) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Frozen Food(Ready Meals, Meat, Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Potatoes, Soup) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Food(Ready Meals, Meat, Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Potatoes, Soup) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
