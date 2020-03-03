Frozen Food Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Frozen Food Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Frozen Food Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Freezing food preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. Since early times, farmers, fishermen, and trappers have preserved grains and produce in unheated buildings during the winter season. Freezing food slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. In the food commodity industry, there are two processes: mechanical and cryogenic (or flash freezing). The freezing kinetics is important to preserve the food quality and texture. Quicker freezing generates smaller ice crystals and maintains cellular structure. Cryogenic freezing is the quickest freezing technology available due to the ultra low liquid nitrogen temperature −196 °C (−320 °F).

The convenience of frozen food is the key factor which is expected to drive the frozen food market growth over the forecast period. Hectic lifestyle leads to unhealthy eating habit, customers regard ready-to-eat food products as main meal and they may buy a lot to store in the home. In addition, children preference is another factor leading to demand for frozen food, especially for frozen meat and poultry, which can be attracted by children and teenagers. On the basis of region，North America dominates frozen food market. U.S is holding the largest market share of frozen food market due to hectic lifestyle of population and fast adoption of the products in the region. European countries including Germany, Denmark, Spain, U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Norway and France are expected to witness the potential growth over the forecast period. At the same time, the frozen food market.APCP region is anticipated to grow owing to rapid population growth. However, some potential problems such as food safety have not been solved.

The global Frozen Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Frozen Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Food in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Frozen Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

ConAgra

H.J. Heinz

Amy’s Kitchen

Conagra Brands

McCain Foods

Tyson Foods

Unilever

Simplot Food Group

Seneca Foods Corporation

Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products

Kraft Food

Mccain Foods

Iceland Foods

Goya Foods

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661697-global-frozen-food-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Frozen Ready-To-Eat Meals

Frozen Meat and Poultry

Frozen Fish and Seafood

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen Potato Products

Frozen Soup

Market size by End User

Retail

Business Customers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Frozen Food market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Frozen Food market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Frozen Food companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Frozen Food submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3661697-global-frozen-food-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Frozen Food Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Frozen Food Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Frozen Ready-To-Eat Meals

1.4.3 Frozen Meat and Poultry

1.4.4 Frozen Fish and Seafood

1.4.5 Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

1.4.6 Frozen Potato Products

1.4.7 Frozen Soup

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Frozen Food Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Business Customers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Frozen Food Market Size

2.1.1 Global Frozen Food Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Frozen Food Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Frozen Food Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Frozen Food Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Frozen Food Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Frozen Food Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Frozen Food Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Frozen Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Frozen Food Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Frozen Food Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Frozen Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Frozen Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Frozen Food Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Frozen Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Frozen Food Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Frozen Food Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Frozen Food Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Frozen Food Sales by Product

4.2 Global Frozen Food Revenue by Product

4.3 Frozen Food Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Frozen Food Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Frozen Food by Countries

6.1.1 North America Frozen Food Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Frozen Food Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Frozen Food by Product

6.3 North America Frozen Food by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Frozen Food by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Frozen Food Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Frozen Food Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Frozen Food by Product

7.3 Europe Frozen Food by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Frozen Food by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Frozen Food Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Frozen Food Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Frozen Food by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Frozen Food by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Frozen Food by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Frozen Food Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Frozen Food Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Frozen Food by Product

9.3 Central & South America Frozen Food by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Frozen Food by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Frozen Food Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Frozen Food Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Frozen Food by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Frozen Food by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Nestle Frozen Food Products Offered

11.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

11.2 ConAgra

11.2.1 ConAgra Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 ConAgra Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 ConAgra Frozen Food Products Offered

11.2.5 ConAgra Recent Development

11.3 H.J. Heinz

11.3.1 H.J. Heinz Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.H.J. Heinz Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 H.J. Heinz Frozen Food Products Offered

11.3.5 H.J. Heinz Recent Development

11.4 Amy’s Kitchen

11.4.1 Amy’s Kitchen Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Amy’s Kitchen Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Amy’s Kitchen Frozen Food Products Offered

11.4.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development

11.5 Conagra Brands

11.5.1 Conagra Brands Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Conagra Brands Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Conagra Brands Frozen Food Products Offered

11.5.5 Conagra Brands Recent Development

11.6 McCain Foods

11.6.1 McCain Foods Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 McCain Foods Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 McCain Foods Frozen Food Products Offered

11.6.5 McCain Foods Recent Development

11.7 Tyson Foods

11.7.1 Tyson Foods Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Tyson Foods Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Tyson Foods Frozen Food Products Offered

11.7.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

11.8 Unilever

11.8.1 Unilever Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Unilever Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Unilever Frozen Food Products Offered

11.8.5 Unilever Recent Development

11.9 Simplot Food Group

11.9.1 Simplot Food Group Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Simplot Food Group Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Simplot Food Group Frozen Food Products Offered

11.9.5 Simplot Food Group Recent Development

11.10 Seneca Foods Corporation

11.10.1 Seneca Foods Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Seneca Foods Corporation Frozen Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Seneca Foods Corporation Frozen Food Products Offered

11.10.5 Seneca Foods Corporation Recent Development

11.11 Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products

11.12 Kraft Food

11.13 Mccain Foods

11.14 Iceland Foods

11.15 Goya Foods

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym