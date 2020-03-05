Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Frozen Fish and Seafood – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database
Frozen fish and seafood are packaged food items that are prepared by freezing the foods to preserve them from the time of their preparation to consumption.
The supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the major sales of frozen fish and seafood. The growth of the organized retail sector across the globe and the focus of supermarket and hypermarket players to stock various varieties of frozen fish and seafood from different brands, will be the major factors fueling the growth prospects of the market in this industry segment.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The market’s growth in the region will mainly attribute to factors such as the internal production of fish and seafood and the growing imports of frozen fish and seafood across the world.
The global Frozen Fish and Seafood market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Fish and Seafood market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Frozen Fish and Seafood in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Fish and Seafood in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Frozen Fish and Seafood market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Fish and Seafood market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
AquaChile
Clearwater
High Liner Foods
Nomad Foods Europe
Austevoll Seafood
Hansung Enterprise
Leroy Seafood Group
Lyons Seafoods
Marine Harvest
Surapon Foods
Tassal
Tri Marine
Market size by Product
Frozen Fish
Frozen Shrimp
Frozen Shellfish
Other
Market size by End User
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Frozen Fish and Seafood market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Frozen Fish and Seafood market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Frozen Fish and Seafood companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Frozen Fish and Seafood submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Fish and Seafood are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Frozen Fish and Seafood market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Release ID: 512060