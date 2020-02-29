Frozen Dessert Market Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends 2019-2023

Frozen desserts include a wide range of dessert products from ice cream to sorbets. The Global Frozen Dessert Market has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years due to the growing demand for comfort food such as desserts. The growing popularity of dessert products in developed regions is likely to remain the major driver for the global frozen dessert market over the forecast period.

The Global Frozen Dessert Market is the topic of the latest market research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report profiles the Global Frozen Desserts Market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 based on pointers derived from a detailed analysis of the market’s historical growth trajectory over the study period. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Global Frozen Dessert Market are studied in the report to provide a clear view of the major factors likely to affect the market’s movement in the coming years. The major players operating in the global frozen dessert market and their key strategies are also profiled in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of the market’s competitive landscape.

New product innovation is likely to be the preferred strategy for major players in the global frozen dessert market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for new products in the market. Due to the growing number of players in the frozen dessert market and the lack of significant room to play with in terms of price-based competition, new product development has become the go-to strategy for players in the global frozen dessert market. Introducing new flavors and product formulations is likely to remain a major competitive tactic for players in the global frozen dessert market over the forecast period due to the growing investment in the market. The growth of modern distribution channel such as supermarkets and hypermarkets is also likely to be a major driver for the global frozen dessert market, as these agencies provide the refrigerated storage requirements needed for frozen dessert products.

On the other hand, the growing prevalence of obesity and lactose intolerance is likely to be a major restraint against the global frozen dessert market over the forecast period. The demand for non-dairy frozen desserts is likely to grow over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of lactose intolerance.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the Global Frozen Dessert Market include-

Gilfi SA

Hiland Dairy

Nestle SA

Wells Enterprises Inc.

Ben & Jerry’s

Blue Bell Creameries

Unilever

Byrne Dairy

Cool Delight Desserts Ltd

In March 2019, LG unveiled a prototype design for SnowWhite, a personal frozen dessert maker that can produce ice cream, gelato, sorbets, and frozen yogurt on demand. The machine works on the same principles as a coffee maker and is likely to be put into production in the coming years. Personal frozen dessert makers could revolutionize the global frozen dessert market by making consumers more responsible for their dietary choices and allowing them to customize their consumption according to their preferences.

Key Findings

Key players in the market are strongly emphasizing on new product launches.

Non-dairy frozen dessert is gaining high acceptance among consumers.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Frozen Dessert Market is likely to be dominated by North America over the forecast period, followed by Europe. The U.S. is the leading country-level market for frozen desserts and is likely to retain the position through the forecast period due to the growing demand for frozen desserts in the country.

On the other hand, the growing demand for frozen desserts in emerging countries such as China and India is likely to be a major driving factor for the global frozen dessert market over the forecast period, with Asia Pacific likely to emerge as a major player in the global frozen dessert market.

Segmentation:

Global Frozen Desserts Market has been divided into type, ingredients, and region

Based on Type

Flavored liquid

Fruit juice

Milk and cream

Mousse

Based on Ingredients

dairy based

non-dairy based

fruits

gelatos

