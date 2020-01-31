Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Frontier Pharma: Ophthalmology Therapeutics – Gene Therapies and First-in-Class Targets Offer Novel Treatments for Substantial Unmet Needs in a Pipeline Dominated by Angiogenic and Immune Signaling Drugs” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

The ophthalmologic therapy area encompasses a wide range of disorders affecting the eye and its supporting structures. These include glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR), diabetic macular edema (DME) and dry eye syndrome (DES). The therapy area is characterized by vast unmet need, as patients have few treatment options and poor outcomes.

This report assesses first-in-class innovation in the ophthalmology pipeline, highlighting key trends in the distribution of these products. In-depth analysis reveals that the level of innovation within the therapy area pipeline is high, with strong potential for drugs to address unmet needs and be commercially lucrative. First-in-class drugs account for 38% of products with a disclosed molecular target, acting on 151 unique molecular targets, which is indicative of the approach being taken in the field.

In the past the ophthalmological disorders therapy area has suffered from a lack of full understanding of the pathophysiology and underlying mechanisms of the diseases. However, as this knowledge has improved vastly in recent years, potential targets have been identified for treatment. As well as the main disorders previously mentioned, there is also interest in developing treatments for indications such as allergic conjunctivitis and retinitis pigmentosa. The approval of a gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa is indicative of this progress, and represents the first gene therapy approved for an inherited condition by the FDA.

The pipeline is varied in terms of molecular targets and molecule types. Products acting on the immune system and neurotransmitter signaling are the most prevalent, but no single target dominates by any clear margin. There are a total of 194 first-in class pipeline products in development for ophthalmologic indications – 38% of the 512 pipeline products for which there is a disclosed molecular target. Encompassing gene therapies, slowing of the visual cycle and antisense therapies, the pipeline appears robust and has huge potential to strengthen treatment options for ophthalmological disorders.

– The pipeline is large, with 865 products in active development. Does current pipeline innovation hold the potential to affect the future ophthalmology market?

– There are 194 first-in-class products in the ophthalmologic disorder pipeline. Which of these possess the greatest potential to improve disease outcome and be commercially successful, based on their target?

– Analysis of strategic consolidations and deals revealed a high level of activity in recent years for licensing agreements, but a low level of co-development. How do deal frequency and value compare between molecular targets and molecule types, and which first-in-class targets have not yet been involved in deals?

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape. This includes a comprehensive study of disease pathogenesis, diagnosis and prognosis, and the treatment options available.

– Visualize the composition of the ophthalmological disorders market in terms of dominant molecule types and targets, and understand the current unmet needs and how they can be addressed. This knowledge allows a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

– Analyze the ophthalmological disorders pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target. There are strong signs in the pipeline that the industry is seeking novel approaches to treating ophthalmological disorders to overcome the overwhelming level of unmet need.

– Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary matrix, first-in-class products have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising early-stage targets have been reviewed in greater detail.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the ophthalmological disorders deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals, and a curated list of ophthalmological disorder therapies that have not yet been involved in deals, and may offer potential investment opportunities.

