Frontier Pharma: Melanoma Therapeutics – Cytokine and Multiple Targeted Small Molecules and mAbs Dominate Pipeline and First-in-Class Innovation

Melanoma is a type of cancer that begins in the melanocytes, often in moles or other pigmented tissues. It most commonly affects the skin, as cutaneous melanoma; however it can also affect other pigmented tissues, such as the eye or intestines, as extracutaneous melanoma. It is the deadliest form of skin cancer and remains one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant human cancers.

Global prevalence of the disease has risen significantly in the past several decades, primarily due to an increase in exposure to UV light and/or sunlight. This has resulted in an increase in developmental interest with regard to improving disease management, particularly in the advanced metastatic setting.

The emergence over the past decade of novel targeted therapies and therapies that manipulate the immune response has improved treatment options for patients. These new drug classes have been highly commercially successful with blockbuster products that are now well established within the treatment algorithm.

In spite of these developments, there are still significant unmet needs for both cutaneous and extracutaneous melanoma, and the rationale for investment in first-in-class innovation remains strong. First-in-class products account for a considerable proportion of the melanoma pipeline, which is substantially larger than the current market.

Scope

Rising global prevalence and unmet need have resulted in an increase in developmental interest

– What is the pathophysiology of melanoma?

– How has the emergence of new drug classes in the past decade impacted the treatment algorithm?

– What are the most significant unmet needs within the market?

The melanoma pipeline is large and innovative in comparison with the current market

– Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent within the pipeline?

– Which first-in-class targets are most promising?

– How does the ratio of first-in-class targets to first-in-class products differ by stage of development and molecular target class?

– Do melanoma products attract high deal values?

– Which molecule types and molecular targets dominate the deals landscape?

– Which first-in-class pipeline products have no prior involvement in licensing or co-development deals?

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment strategies currently available.

– Visualize the composition of the melanoma market in terms of the dominant classes of therapies. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of current gaps in the market.

– Analyze the melanoma pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target. There are signs in the pipeline that the industry is seeking novel approaches to meet unmet needs within melanoma.

– Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary matrix, first-in-class products have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising novel targets have been further reviewed in greater detail.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the melanoma deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals and assessing melanoma therapies that are not yet involved in deals, and may be potential investment opportunities.

