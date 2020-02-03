Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Frontier Pharma: First-in-Class Innovation in Hematological Cancers – Cytokine Signaling and Kinase Targeted Immunotherapies Dominate a Large and Highly Versatile Pipeline” to its huge collection of research reports.



The American Cancer Society (ACS) predicts that in 2017 there will be almost 173,000 new cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, with lymphomas the most prevalent. Due to a degree of crossover between hematological malignancies in terms of their underlying pathophysiology, it is not uncommon for products being developed for this therapy area to have developmental programs testing them across multiple indications.

The report assesses versatile and first-in-class innovation in the hematological cancer pipeline, highlighting key trends in first-in-class product distribution. Analysis reveals that the hematological cancer pipeline is among the most innovative in the industry, with 477 first-in-class products.

Over the past 15 years, the treatment of hematological malignancies has changed significantly, thanks to the development of targeted therapies. These developments have been based on the growing understanding of the signaling pathways involved in disease pathogenesis. A notable example is the approval of Rituxan in 1997, which is used to treat multiple types of hematological malignancies, including Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Analysis indicates that the current pipeline is following this trend of focusing on innovative, targeted therapies.

The first-in-class targets in the pipeline are numerous and varied. Cytokine signaling targets are the most common, with a total of 548 across all stages of development, followed by kinases. These target categories account for the majority of targeted immunotherapies, which are the primary focus of current development activity within oncology. The other target families have far fewer first-in-class and versatile first-in-class products, reflecting the strong interest and potential versatility of cancer immunotherapies.

Scope

With 1,474 products in active development, the pipeline is considerably large. How will pipeline innovation affect the future hematological cancer market?

There are 477 first-in-class products in the hematological cancer pipeline. Which of these hold the greatest potential to improve future disease treatment with regard to their molecular target?

The majority of first-in-class products were identified to be in development for multiple indications. Are versatile products likely to play a key role in the future treatment of hematological cancer?

Analysis of the history of strategic consolidations revealed an increasing amount of deal activity and a large number of first-in-class products not yet involved in any deals. How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types, and which first-in-class programs have not yet been involved in a licensing or co-development deal?

