Frontier Pharma: Cancer Immunotherapies Market Manufacturers, Drivers, Opportunities, Forecast and Analysis

Cancer is a group of diseases that are defined by abnormal cell growth, local tissue invasion and eventual migration to other parts of the body. The diseases are driven by the accumulation of genetic mutations, which provide selective advantages to cells allowing them to evolve and propagate virtually all sites and tissues in the human body.

It is now widely believed that tumors are recognized by the immune system, and this tumor-specific immune response is due to the recognition of tumor antigens. However, in many cancers, disease progression is also accompanied by immune suppression, which hinders an effective anti-tumor response and tumor elimination. Over the past few decades cancer immunotherapies have developed into important therapeutic options for some types of cancer.

The different types of cancer immunotherapies used to treat cancer include monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) directed at specific tumor-associated antigens (TAA); immune checkpoint inhibitors, which target key proteins involved in the immune response, such as programmed cell death-1 (PD-1); vaccination of the patient with tumor antigens, and non-specific immunotherapies, such as interferon therapy, which stimulate the immune system in a more generalized manner.

Overall, there are 3,100 products in active development in the cancer immunotherapy pipeline. This makes it a notable portion of the entire oncology pipeline, and reflects the strong interest in this class of therapy in product development. This is due to growing clinical rationale behind developing such therapies, and the willingness of drug developers to invest in novel therapeutics, which will offer significant product differentiation from market competitors.

The 3,100 products in active development, of which 989 are first-in-class and therefore act on completely novel targets, far exceed the scope of the current market. How will pipeline innovation affect the future cancer immunotherapies market?

There are 322 distinct first-in-class molecular targets currently being studied. Which of these hold the greatest potential to improve future disease treatment with regard to their molecular target?

Multiple types of cancer immunotherapies exist. Which of these are the most promising, and how does the ratio of first-in-class targets to first-in-class products differ by stage of development and molecular target class?

A significant number of first-in-class products have been identified with some prior involvement in deals. How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types, and which first-in-class programs have not yet been involved in a licensing or co-development deal?

Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape. The report includes a comprehensive study of disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis and the treatment options available.

Visualize the composition of the cancer immunotherapies market in terms of dominant molecule types and targets, highlighting what the current unmet needs are and how they can be addressed. This knowledge allows a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

Analyze the cancer immunotherapies pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target. There are strong signs in the pipeline that the industry is seeking immunotherapeutic approaches to treating cancer indications with current poor prognoses, including melanoma and lung cancer.

Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary molecular target matrix tailored directly towards cancer immunotherapies, first-in-class products have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential.

Identify commercial opportunities in the cancer immunotherapies deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals, and producing a list of first-in-class therapies with no prior involvement in licensing or co-development deals.

