Fresh Food Vending Machines Market – Global Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Ongoing inventions in the food industry have impelled consumers towards the adoption of easily accessible and ready-to-eat food products. As a result of this, the deployment of vending machines in hospitals, universities, schools, shopping malls, workplaces, and various other public places has substantially increased over the past few years.

However, due to rising health awareness among consumers, the demand for machines in public places vending healthy food products has significantly increased. Previously, companies manufacturing and dealing in food vending machines focused only on fast foods. But due to the rising demand for healthy food products, they are aiming at deploying fresh and healthy food vending machines in several public areas. To help consumers manage a healthy diet, vending machines providing food products such as fresh vegetables, chicken, eggs, and meal-sized salads have been deployed by vendors across public places.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key segments and sub-segments of the global fresh food vending machines market. It presents an insight into the various technological advancements taking place for the development of high-end vending machines. The study further provides details about the initiatives taken by governments of several countries for the deployment of fresh food vending machines in public areas. The study also projects the volume and revenue growth of the global fresh food vending machines market along with the historical growth trail, present market scenario, and opportunities present for manufacturers to capitalize on in the future.

Overview of the Global Food Vending Machines Market

The global market for fresh food vending machines is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the rising demand for easily accessible healthy food products from consumers. Additionally, technological advancements have paved way for the development of smart vending machines incorporated with LCD touchscreens and payment through cards and mobile phones and tablets. Near field communication (NFC) technology is likely to provide opportunities to manufacturers to develop fresh food vending machines with enhanced consumer engagement over the forthcoming years.

However, the high initial cost of fresh food vending machines along with their expensive operational and maintenance cost is anticipated to pose a threat to the progress of the market. Problems related to the availability of a proper location for installing fresh food vending machines are further expected to inhibit the growth of the market due to budget constraints. Furthermore, the safety of vending machines against vandalism of food and money is a factor that is likely to act as a hindrance in the progress of the market.

Food vending machines that serve cold and hot food products such as desserts, meals, salads, fruits, and fast foods such as pizza are likely to gain popularity over the next couple of years. Geographically, the report segments the global fresh food vending machines market into Latin America, North America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The study also presents information about the various strategies implemented by the leading companies operating in the global fresh food vending machines market coupled with details about their products and shares in the market. The key companies in the market are N&W Global Vending S.p.A., HUMAN Healthy Vending LLC., Advantage Food & Beverage, Fresh Healthy Vending International Inc., Biocom Vending, and Canteen Vending.