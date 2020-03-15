French Polynesia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth, Analysis, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Tahiti Nui Telecommunications; Galileo; Vini; Honotua Cable; Vodafone Polynesia | 2023

WiseGuyReports.com “French Polynesia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

French Polynesia demonstrates substantial telecoms infrastructure

French Polynesia has one of the more advanced telecoms infrastructures for the Pacific islands region. A submarine cable deployed in 2010 vastly changed the telecoms landscape for French Polynesia and construction is underway to extend this cable further via a subsea connection to the three major atolls.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2841636-french-polynesia-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Fixed broadband penetration is among the highest in the region with a considerable number of consumers accessing FttH technology.

French Polynesia is also considered a hub for satellite communications in the region, due to it hosting of one of the Uplink systems of the Galileo satellite network.

French Polynesia has over 40% of its mobile connections using 3G as well as an emerging 4G LTE sector.

Key developments:

Fixed lines in French Polynesia have been in decline since 2011 with teledensity now sitting at just over 20%.

Mobile saturation was reached recently with over 100% mobile penetration.

By 2025 over half of all mobile connections will be using 4G LTE.

Companies covered in this report include:

Office des Postes et Télécommunications (OPT); Tahiti Nui Telecommunications; Galileo; Vini; Honotua Cable; Vodafone Polynesia.

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2841636-french-polynesia-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market Overview and Analysis

Telco Infrastructure

Regional Market Comparison

Regulatory environment

Continued……

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)