French Polynesia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – Galileo; Vini; Honotua Cable | 2019

WiseGuyReports.comreport has been added to its Research Database.Tourism has become integral to French Polynesia’s economy but in recent years this important sector has been in decline. In an effort to boost tourism, the Ministry for Tourism has launched a Smart Tourism initiative. This project plans to use digital solutions to improve the tourism experience for visitors to French Polynesia and will include projects such as expanding free wi-fi access, improving the Internet backbone using peer-to-peer mesh networks and offering a virtual reality tour of the islands. French Polynesia has one of the more advanced telecoms infrastructures for the Pacific islands region. A submarine cable deployed in 2010 vastly changed the telecoms landscape for French Polynesia and the deployment of a further international submarine cable is under discussion in 2016. French Polynesia is also well connected by satellite. The incumbent, OPT expanded upon its partnership with Intelsat in 2016 and this will see further opportunities developed to meet mobile broadband demand going forward. According to the ITU in 2015 there was 85% mobile broadband coverage in French Polynesia.Key telecom parameters – 2013; 2016 Sector20132016 Approximate subscribers to telecoms services: (e) Fixed Broadband users44,90060,100 Fixed-line telephony61,79359,150 Mobile phone243,300282,100 (Source: BuddeComm based on industry data)Fixed lines in French Polynesia have been in decline since 2011 with teledensity now sitting at just over 20%. In 2016 OPT expanded on its existing satellite arrangements with Intelsat to include Ku-band satellite solutions on Intelsat 18. French Polynesia has been identified as a potential market for smart grid deployment. Between 2014 and 2015 mobile broadband penetration jumped considerably from 6.8% to just over 26%. Emerging Beta 4G/LTE services are becoming available in 2016.Office des Postes et Télécommunications (OPT); Tahiti Nui Telecommunications; Galileo; Vini; Honotua Cable; Vodafone Polynesia.1.1 Market analysis 1.2 Smart infrastructure 1.3 Mobile statistics2.1 Key statistics 2.2 Country overview 2.3 Telecommunications market3.1 Key statistics 3.2 Telecommunications market 3.3 Regulatory environment4.1 Key statistics 4.2 Country overview 4.3 Telecommunications market5.1 Key statistics 5.2 Country overview 5.3 Telecommunications market6.1 Key statistics 6.2 Country overview 6.3 Telecommunications market7.1 Key statistics 7.2 Country overview 7.3 Telecommunications market