Freight Management System 2018 Global Market Key Players – DESCARTES, ORACLE, WERNER ENTERPRISES, MERCURYGATE, SAP, ACCENTURE – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The system is based on high speed road network information management system, through the global positioning system (GPS), geographic information system and communication technology, network technology as the pilot, traffic management, the owner and other personnel to provide real-time information necessary, so as to realize location in the tracking of vehicles and goods, cargo distribution, vehicle scheduling, security monitoring and other purposes.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Freight Management System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Freight Management System market by product type and applications/end industries.

The air freight transportation mode is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The global Freight Management System market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Freight Management System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

DESCARTES

ORACLE

WERNER ENTERPRISES

MERCURYGATE

SAP

ACCENTURE

JDA SOFTWARE

CEVA LOGISTICS

UPS

DB SCHENKER

C.H. ROBINSON (TMC)

RIEGE SOFTWARE

RETRANS

BLUJAY SOLUTIONS

MCLEOD SOFTWARE

FREIGHTVIEW

FREIGHT MANAGEMENT (FMI)

LINBIS

LOGISUITE

DREAMORBIT

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Freight Tracking & Monitoring

Cargo Routing & Scheduling

Security

Order Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Forwarders

Brokers

Shippers

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Freight Management System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Freight Management System

1.2 Classification of Freight Management System by Types

1.2.1 Global Freight Management System Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Freight Management System Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Freight Tracking & Monitoring

1.2.4 Cargo Routing & Scheduling

1.2.5 Security

1.2.6 Order Management

1.3 Global Freight Management System Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Freight Management System Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Forwarders

1.3.3 Brokers

1.3.4 Shippers

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Freight Management System Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Freight Management System Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Freight Management System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Freight Management System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Freight Management System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Freight Management System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Freight Management System Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Freight Management System (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DESCARTES

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Freight Management System Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DESCARTES Freight Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ORACLE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Freight Management System Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ORACLE Freight Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 WERNER ENTERPRISES

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Freight Management System Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 WERNER ENTERPRISES Freight Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 MERCURYGATE

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Freight Management System Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MERCURYGATE Freight Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SAP

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Freight Management System Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP Freight Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

