FREIGHT FORWARDERS 2017 GLOBAL MARKET – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OUTLOOK, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Freight Forwarders Market 2017
This report studies the global Freight Forwarders market, analyzes and researches the Freight Forwarders development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
DHL Logistics
Kuehne + Nagel
DB Schenker
DSV
C.H.Robinson
CEVA Logistics
Panalpina
Dachser
Expeditors
SNCF Geodis
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Freight Forwarders can be split into
Air Freight
Ocean Freight
Road and Rail Freight
Intermodal & Multimodal Transport
Market segment by Application, Freight Forwarders can be split into
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
industrial
elements
Food,Groceries
Automotive
Technological
Retailing
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Freight Forwarders Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Freight Forwarders
1.1 Freight Forwarders Market Overview
1.1.1 Freight Forwarders Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Freight Forwarders Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.3 Freight Forwarders Market by Type
1.4 Freight Forwarders Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Freight Forwarders Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Freight Forwarders Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 DHL Logistics
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Kuehne + Nagel
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 DB Schenker
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 DSV
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 C.H.Robinson
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 CEVA Logistics
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Panalpina
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Dachser
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Expeditors
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 SNCF Geodis
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Freight Forwarders Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Freight Forwarders Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Freight Forwarders Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Freight Forwarders Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Freight Forwarders in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Freight Forwarders
……….
12 Freight Forwarders Market Dynamics
12.1 Freight Forwarders Market Opportunities
12.2 Freight Forwarders Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Freight Forwarders Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Freight Forwarders Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
..…..Continued
