Freight Forwarder -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Freight Forwarder Industry

Description

A Freight Forwarder is a company that organizes shipments for individuals or corporations to get goods from the manufacturer or producer to a market, customer or final point of distribution.

In 2018, the global Freight Forwarder market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Freight Forwarder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Forwarder development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

Sinotrans

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Dachser

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

UPS Supply Chain

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

CJ Korea Express

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

NNR Global Logistics

Dimerco

Toll Holdings

Pilot Freight Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Ships Freight

Aircraft Freight

Trucks Freight

Railroads Freight

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freight Forwarder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freight Forwarder development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Freight Forwarder Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Full Container Load (FCL)

1.4.3 Less-than container load (LCL)

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Freight Forwarder Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Ships Freight

1.5.3 Aircraft Freight

1.5.4 Trucks Freight

1.5.5 Railroads Freight

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Freight Forwarder Market Size

2.2 Freight Forwarder Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Freight Forwarder Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Freight Forwarder Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Kuehne + Nagel

12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

12.2 DHL Group

12.2.1 DHL Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development

12.3 Sinotrans

12.3.1 Sinotrans Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.3.4 Sinotrans Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sinotrans Recent Development

12.4 DB Schenker Logistics

12.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

12.5 GEODIS

12.5.1 GEODIS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.5.4 GEODIS Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 GEODIS Recent Development

12.6 Panalpina

12.6.1 Panalpina Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.6.4 Panalpina Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Panalpina Recent Development

12.7 DSV

12.7.1 DSV Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.7.4 DSV Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 DSV Recent Development

12.8 Bolloré Logistics

12.8.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.8.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development

12.9 Expeditors

12.9.1 Expeditors Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.9.4 Expeditors Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Expeditors Recent Development

12.10 Dachser

12.10.1 Dachser Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction

12.10.4 Dachser Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Dachser Recent Development

12.11 Nippon Express

12.12 CEVA Logistics

12.13 Pantos Logistics

12.14 Agility Logistics

12.15 Hellmann

12.16 Damco

12.17 KWE

12.18 Hitachi Transport

12.19 UPS Supply Chain

12.20 Sankyu

12.21 Kerry Logistics

12.22 Logwin

12.23 CJ Korea Express

12.24 C.H.Robinson

12.25 Yusen Logistics

12.26 NNR Global Logistics

12.27 Dimerco

12.28 Toll Holdings

12.29 Pilot Freight Services

