Freight Forwarder -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Freight Forwarder Industry

Description

A Freight Forwarder is a company that organizes shipments for individuals or corporations to get goods from the manufacturer or producer to a market, customer or final point of distribution.
In 2018, the global Freight Forwarder market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Freight Forwarder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Forwarder development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kuehne + Nagel 
DHL Group 
Sinotrans 
DB Schenker Logistics 
GEODIS 
Panalpina 
DSV 
Bolloré Logistics 
Expeditors 
Dachser 
Nippon Express 
CEVA Logistics 
Pantos Logistics 
Agility Logistics 
Hellmann 
Damco 
KWE 
Hitachi Transport 
UPS Supply Chain 
Sankyu 
Kerry Logistics 
Logwin 
CJ Korea Express 
C.H.Robinson 
Yusen Logistics 
NNR Global Logistics 
Dimerco 
Toll Holdings 
Pilot Freight Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Ships Freight
Aircraft Freight
Trucks Freight
Railroads Freight

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Freight Forwarder Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Full Container Load (FCL)
1.4.3 Less-than container load (LCL)
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Freight Forwarder Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Ships Freight
1.5.3 Aircraft Freight
1.5.4 Trucks Freight
1.5.5 Railroads Freight
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Freight Forwarder Market Size
2.2 Freight Forwarder Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Freight Forwarder Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Freight Forwarder Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Kuehne + Nagel
12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.2 DHL Group
12.2.1 DHL Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development
12.3 Sinotrans
12.3.1 Sinotrans Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.3.4 Sinotrans Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sinotrans Recent Development
12.4 DB Schenker Logistics
12.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
12.5 GEODIS
12.5.1 GEODIS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.5.4 GEODIS Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GEODIS Recent Development
12.6 Panalpina
12.6.1 Panalpina Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.6.4 Panalpina Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Panalpina Recent Development
12.7 DSV
12.7.1 DSV Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.7.4 DSV Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 DSV Recent Development
12.8 Bolloré Logistics
12.8.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.8.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development
12.9 Expeditors
12.9.1 Expeditors Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.9.4 Expeditors Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Expeditors Recent Development
12.10 Dachser
12.10.1 Dachser Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Freight Forwarder Introduction
12.10.4 Dachser Revenue in Freight Forwarder Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Dachser Recent Development
12.11 Nippon Express
12.12 CEVA Logistics
12.13 Pantos Logistics
12.14 Agility Logistics
12.15 Hellmann
12.16 Damco
12.17 KWE
12.18 Hitachi Transport
12.19 UPS Supply Chain
12.20 Sankyu
12.21 Kerry Logistics
12.22 Logwin
12.23 CJ Korea Express
12.24 C.H.Robinson
12.25 Yusen Logistics
12.26 NNR Global Logistics
12.27 Dimerco
12.28 Toll Holdings
12.29 Pilot Freight Services

Continued…                       

 

