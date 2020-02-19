Freight Forwarder -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description
A Freight Forwarder is a company that organizes shipments for individuals or corporations to get goods from the manufacturer or producer to a market, customer or final point of distribution.
In 2018, the global Freight Forwarder market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Freight Forwarder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Forwarder development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
Sinotrans
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Dachser
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
UPS Supply Chain
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
CJ Korea Express
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
NNR Global Logistics
Dimerco
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Ships Freight
Aircraft Freight
Trucks Freight
Railroads Freight
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Freight Forwarder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Freight Forwarder development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Continued…
