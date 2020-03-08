FREIGHT CARS LEASING MARKET – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS, FORECAST 2019 – 2024

Rail freight transportation is used for the movement of heavy goods, such as coal, metals, and oils. Often, rail freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide. Freight service providers are improving logistics services by introducing innovative supply chain management.
According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Cars Leasing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Cars Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight Cars Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Freight Cars Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Boxcars
Open-top Cars
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Energy and Coal
Steel & Mining
Food & Agriculture
Aggregates & Construction
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wells Fargo
GATX
Union Tank Car
CIT
VTG
Trinity
Ermewa
SMBC (ARI)
BRUNSWICK Rail
Mitsui Rail Capital
Andersons
Touax Group
Chicago Freight Car Leasing
The Greenbrier Companies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Freight Cars Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Freight Cars Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Freight Cars Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Freight Cars Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Freight Cars Leasing Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Freight Cars Leasing Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Freight Cars Leasing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Freight Cars Leasing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Boxcars
2.2.2 Open-top Cars
2.2.3 Covered Hoppers
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Freight Cars Leasing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Freight Cars Leasing Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Freight Cars Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Freight Cars Leasing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Energy and Coal
2.4.2 Steel & Mining
2.4.3 Food & Agriculture
2.4.4 Aggregates & Construction
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Freight Cars Leasing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Freight Cars Leasing Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Freight Cars Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Freight Cars Leasing by Players
3.1 Global Freight Cars Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Freight Cars Leasing Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Freight Cars Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Freight Cars Leasing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Wells Fargo
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Freight Cars Leasing Product Offered
11.1.3 Wells Fargo Freight Cars Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Wells Fargo News
11.2 GATX
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Freight Cars Leasing Product Offered
11.2.3 GATX Freight Cars Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 GATX News
11.3 Union Tank Car
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Freight Cars Leasing Product Offered
11.3.3 Union Tank Car Freight Cars Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Union Tank Car News
11.4 CIT
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Freight Cars Leasing Product Offered
11.4.3 CIT Freight Cars Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 CIT News
11.5 VTG
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Freight Cars Leasing Product Offered
11.5.3 VTG Freight Cars Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 VTG News
11.6 Trinity
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Freight Cars Leasing Product Offered
11.6.3 Trinity Freight Cars Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Trinity News
11.7 Ermewa
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Freight Cars Leasing Product Offered
11.7.3 Ermewa Freight Cars Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ermewa News
……Continued
