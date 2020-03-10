Freight Brokerage Market in Americas 2018 Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

A freight broker is any company or an individual serving as an intermediate between carriers and shippers. The shippers provide freight for transportation while carriers have enough capacity to move the freight. Thus, freight brokers aid both carriers as well as shippers:

• Shippers: Freight brokers help shippers find trustworthy carriers that are usually

difficult to locate.

• Carriers: Freight brokers assist carriers in filling their truckload and earning money

for the transportation.

Freight brokers are primarily categorized into two types: asset-based freight brokers and non-asset based freight brokers.

The analysts forecast the freight brokerage market in the Americas to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the freight brokerage market in the Americas for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of freight brokerage.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• US

• Canada

The report, Freight Brokerage Market in Americas 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• C.H. Robinson

• Echo Global Logistics

• Expeditors

• Landstar

• TQL

• XPO Logistics

Other prominent vendors

• GlobalTranz Enterprises

• Roadrunner Transportation System

• Unishippers Global Logistics

• Worldwide Express.

Market driver

• Growing demand for outsourced 3PL services in Americas

Market trend

• Increase in imports and exports

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE

• Segmentation by type of services

• FTL – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• LTL – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Temperature-controlled – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• US – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Canada – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increase in imports and exports

• Rising demand for intermodal freight transport

• Technological advances in transportation sector

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• C.H. Robinson

• Echo Global Logistics

• Expeditors

• Landstar

• TQL

• XPO Logistics

..…..Continued

