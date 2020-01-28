Freight Broker Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Freight Broker Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Freight Broker Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Freight Broker is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load

In 2017, the global Freight Broker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Freight Broker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Broker development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Truckload

LTL

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Freight Broker Manufacturers

Freight Broker Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Freight Broker Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Freight Broker Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Truckload

1.4.3 LTL

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Freight Broker Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Auto & Industrial

1.5.6 Chemical

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Freight Broker Market Size

2.2 Freight Broker Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Freight Broker Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Freight Broker Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Freight Broker Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Freight Broker Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Freight Broker Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Freight Broker Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Freight Broker Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Freight Broker Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Freight Broker Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

….

