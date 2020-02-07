FREE TRADE ZONE WAREHOUSES LOGISTICS MARKET IN APAC – ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Free trade zone warehouses logistics are special economic zones (SEZs) within a country, wherein goods are stored, manufactured, packed, reconfigured, and re-exported as per the specified custom regulations.

The analysts forecast the free trade zone warehouses logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the free trade zone warehouses logistics market in APAC. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through applications such as warehousing services, assembly and testing, logistics and processing services, and others such as break bulk and mixing activities.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, free trade zone warehouses logistics market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Agility

• C.H. Robinson

• DHL

• DSV

• Expeditors

• Kuehne + Nagel

Market driver

• Increased trade agreements

Market challenge

• Increasing illegal trade activities through FTZ

Market trend

• Upsurge in FDI flows

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Warehousing services – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Assembly and testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Logistics and processing services – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• China – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Singapore – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Malaysia – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

• PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Upsurge in FDI flows

• Increasing adoption of WMS and AS/RS in FTWZ

• Growing penetration of ecommerce companies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Agility

• C.H. Robinson

• DHL

• DSV

• Expeditors

• Kuehne + Nagel

Continued…..



