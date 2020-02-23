Fraud Detection & Prevention Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Size,Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Analysis and forecast to 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Fraud Detection & Prevention market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.— In 2017, the global
This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection & Prevention status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection & Prevention development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute, Inc.
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
SAP SE
Bae Systems
ACI Worldwide, Inc.
NCR Corporation
Martin Dawes Systems Limited (Lavastorm)
ThreatMetrix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
On Demand
On Premise
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3605759-global-fraud-detection-prevention-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fraud Detection & Prevention status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fraud Detection & Prevention development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Services
1.4.3 Solutions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 On Demand
1.5.3 On Premise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Size
2.2 Fraud Detection & Prevention Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fraud Detection & Prevention Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fraud Detection & Prevention Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Corporation
12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fraud Detection & Prevention Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Fraud Detection & Prevention Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Oracle Corporation
12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fraud Detection & Prevention Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Fraud Detection & Prevention Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.3 SAS Institute, Inc.
12.3.1 SAS Institute, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fraud Detection & Prevention Introduction
12.3.4 SAS Institute, Inc. Revenue in Fraud Detection & Prevention Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAS Institute, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
12.4.1 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fraud Detection & Prevention Introduction
12.4.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Revenue in Fraud Detection & Prevention Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Recent Development
12.5 SAP SE
12.5.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fraud Detection & Prevention Introduction
12.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Fraud Detection & Prevention Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.6 Bae Systems
12.6.1 Bae Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fraud Detection & Prevention Introduction
12.6.4 Bae Systems Revenue in Fraud Detection & Prevention Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bae Systems Recent Development
12.7 ACI Worldwide, Inc.
12.7.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fraud Detection & Prevention Introduction
12.7.4 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Revenue in Fraud Detection & Prevention Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 NCR Corporation
12.8.1 NCR Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fraud Detection & Prevention Introduction
12.8.4 NCR Corporation Revenue in Fraud Detection & Prevention Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Martin Dawes Systems Limited (Lavastorm)
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3605759-global-fraud-detection-prevention-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/fraud-detection-prevention-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-sizetrends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/501142
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 501142