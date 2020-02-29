Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) 2019 Global Market Key Players – IBM, FICO, Oracle, SAS Institute, BAE Systems – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

FICO (US)

Oracle (US)

SAS Institute (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

DXC Technology (US)

SAP (Germany)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Fiserv (US)

ThreatMetrix (US)

NICE Systems (Israel)

Experian (US)

LexisNexis (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

GRC Solution

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Insurance claims

Money laundering

Electronic payment

Mobile payment

Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Fraud Analytics

1.4.3 Authentication

1.4.4 GRC Solution

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Insurance claims

1.5.3 Money laundering

1.5.4 Electronic payment

1.5.5 Mobile payment

1.5.6 Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size

2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

