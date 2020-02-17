France Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licenses; technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G) & Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com “France – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

France – Telecoms

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in France’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors. Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators – privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licenses; Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Researcher: – Henry Lancaster

Current publication date: – November 2018 (17th Edition)

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

1.1 Country overview

2. Telecommunications market

2.1 Market analysis

3. Regulatory environment

3.1 History

3.2 National legal framework

3.3 France NumErique 2012

3.4 Regulatory authority

3.4.1 Communications and Postal Regulatory Authority (ARCEP)

3.5 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.5.1 Privatisation of Orange Group

3.5.2 Interconnect

3.5.3 Access

3.5.4 Number Portability (NP)

3.5.5 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4. Fixed network operators

4.1 Orange Group

4.1.1 Essentials 2020

4.2 Altice France

4.3 Free (Iliad)

4.4 Bouygues Telecom

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 National telecom network

5.2 International infrastructure

5.2.1 Submarine cable networks

5.2.2 Satellite networks

5.2.3 Cloud services

5.3 Smart infrastructure

5.3.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

5.3.2 Smart Cities

6. Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.1.1 Market analysis

6.1.2 Broadband statistics

6.1.3 Forecasts – broadband subscribers – 2019; 2021; 2023

6.1.4 Regulatory issues

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Statistics

6.4.3 Orange

6.4.4 Iliad (Free)

6.4.5 SFR Group

6.4.6 Bouygues Telecom

6.4.7 Municipal projects

6.4.8 Fibre network sharing

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

6.5.1 Broadband Powerline (BPL)

6.5.2 Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

7. Mobile communications

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile statistics

7.2.1 General statistics

7.3 Mobile infrastructure

7.3.1 5G

7.3.2 4G (LTE)

7.3.3 3G

Continuous…

