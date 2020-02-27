FRACTIONAL HORSEPOWER MOTORS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A fractional-horsepower motor (FHP) is an electric motor with a rated output power of 746.9 or 746 Watts or less. There is no defined minimum output, however, it is generally accepted that a motor with a frame size of less than 35mm square can be referred to as a ‘micro-motor’. The term ‘fractional’ indicates that the motor often has a power rating smaller than one horsepower.

Growing population, expanding middle class, and rising urbanization in developing nations will be the major contributors to this steady growth. The market will be dominated by APAC, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness better growth rates than other regions due to the growth of emerging markets such as India and China.

The global Fractional Horsepower Motors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ABB

Johnson Electric

AMETEK

Maxon Motor

Faulhaber

WEG

Danaher Motion

Nidec

Regal Beloit

Baldor Electric Company

Allied Motion Technologies

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Three-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors

Single-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Home Appliances Industry

HVAC Industry

Water and Waste Water Treatment Industry

Medical Equipment Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Fractional Horsepower Motors capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Fractional Horsepower Motors manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

