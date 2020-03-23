FPGA security Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2025

Market Snapshot

According to Market Research Future (MRFR’s) latest study, the global FPGA security market is set to reach a valuation of more that USD 3,700 million by 2025, reflecting an impressive growth rate. Growth of sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive and IT & telecom in recent years has augured well for the FPGA security market. Rising number of data centers and increased investment in improving telecommunication bandwidth is likely to have a positive impact on the market. Moreover, growing preference for FPGA over ASIC is likely to create lucrative market opportunities during the projection period.

Get Free Sample Copy Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7762

Global FPGA Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the notable companies mentioned in MRFR’s report include Microchip Technology Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Financial Overview, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated and Quicklogics Corp.

Global FPGA Security Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report covers a detailed segment analysis on the basis of configuration, node size, technology and application.

By configuration, the market has been segmented into high-end FPGA security market, mid-range and low-end FPGA Security Market. The low-end segment accounts for a significant share of the market and is expected to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% during the assessment period. Low-end FPGAs have a unique design that facilitates superior performance with minimum power consumption. Moreover, they have low complexity per chip and low density, which makes them a highly preferred FPGA configuration. Automotive and military are two of leading sectors that post a significant demand for low-end FPGA security market.

By node size, the market has been segmented into less than 28 nm, 28-90 nm and more than 90 nm. The 28-90 nm segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to exhibit a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Node size of 40 nm, 45 nm and 65 nm are witnessing a strong demand owing to their diverse functional capabilities, which allow more effective usage of space available in semiconductor.

By technology, the market has been segmented into SRAM, flash and antiques. In 2017, the SRAM segment was valued at USD 693.1 million and is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.77% during the projection period. SRAM continues to witness tremendous popularity as most vendor use SRAM technology in their devices because it offers re-programmability. Meanwhile, the flash is anticipated to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Flash-based FPGAs offer a wide range of features enabling designers to develop highly-integrated system solutions, thereby reducing printed-circuit-board area, system costs and minimizing power consumption requirements.

By application, the market has been segmented into FPGA security market synthesis flow¸ applied cryptography, algorithmic cryptographic security and others. FPGA synthesis flow is further sub-segmented into synthesis level IP theft and tampering, HDL level IP theft and tampering and bitstream level IP theft and tempering. The applied cryptography is further sub-segmented into fault injection attacks, side channel attacks and physical attacks. The FPGA synthesis flow segment stood at a valuation of USD 607.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to remain highly attractive in the foreseeable future. FPGA security market synthesis finds widespread application sector such as automotive, electronics, military among others.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fpga-security-market-7762

Global FPGA Security Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. During the assessment period, Asia-Pacific is expected to retain its dominant position. The Asia-Pacific FPGA security market stood at a valuation of USD 658.9 million and is expected to post strong growth rate in the forthcoming years. China is the perennial manufacturing hub of the world catering to industries such as automotive, electronics, consumer goods, etc. This gives market players a leverage in the region. The rapid industrial growth that has taken place in APAC countries such as India, China, and Taiwan is driving the demand for FPGA security.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]