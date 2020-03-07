Fourth Party Logistics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Fourth Party Logistics Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Fourth Party Logistics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Logistics can be defined as the management of acquiring, storing, and transporting of resources to its final destination. Fourth party logistics is the most innovative form of outsourcing and has rapidly been gaining popularity since past few years. The fourth party logistics also has a lot to offer in the management of inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand driven logistics, and global orchestrator

In 2017, the global Fourth Party Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fourth Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fourth Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd.

Accenture Consulting

XPO Logistics, Inc.

4PL Insights LLC

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Global4PL Supply Chain Services

4PL Group

Logistics Plus Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Sea Food & Meat Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Dairy Products

Oils & Beverages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fourth Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fourth Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Synergy Plus Operating Model

1.4.3 Solution Integrator Model

1.4.4 Industry Innovator Model

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Sea Food & Meat Products

1.5.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.5.4 Cereals & Dairy Products

1.5.5 Oils & Beverages

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fourth Party Logistics Market Size

2.2 Fourth Party Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Fourth Party Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fourth Party Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Fourth Party Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fourth Party Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fourth Party Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fourth Party Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Fourth Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Fourth Party Logistics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Fourth Party Logistics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Fourth Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Fourth Party Logistics Key Players in China

7.3 China Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Fourth Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Fourth Party Logistics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Fourth Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Fourth Party Logistics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Fourth Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Fourth Party Logistics Key Players in India

10.3 India Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Fourth Party Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Fourth Party Logistics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Fourth Party Logistics Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd.

12.1.1 C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.1.4 C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd. Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 Accenture Consulting

12.2.1 Accenture Consulting Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.2.4 Accenture Consulting Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Accenture Consulting Recent Development

12.3 XPO Logistics, Inc.

12.3.1 XPO Logistics, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.3.4 XPO Logistics, Inc. Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 XPO Logistics, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 4PL Insights LLC

12.4.1 4PL Insights LLC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.4.4 4PL Insights LLC Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 4PL Insights LLC Recent Development

12.5 Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

12.5.1 Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.5.4 Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

12.6.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.6.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Recent Development

12.7 Global4PL Supply Chain Services

12.7.1 Global4PL Supply Chain Services Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.7.4 Global4PL Supply Chain Services Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Global4PL Supply Chain Services Recent Development

12.8 4PL Group

12.8.1 4PL Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.8.4 4PL Group Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 4PL Group Recent Development

12.9 Logistics Plus Inc.

12.9.1 Logistics Plus Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.9.4 Logistics Plus Inc. Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Logistics Plus Inc. Recent Development

12.10 CEVA Logistics

12.10.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fourth Party Logistics Introduction

12.10.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Fourth Party Logistics Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

