Four-Wheel Drive Vehicles Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report analyzes the global Four-Wheel Drive Vehicles Market by product type (standard 4WD, and premium 4WD), by application (HCVs, and SUVs), by end-use (road racing, heavy trucks, and construction equipment) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global four-wheel drive vehicles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.
The major players in global four-wheel drive vehicles market include:
• Daimler AG (Germany)
• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)
• BMW (Germany)
• Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
• Ford Motor Company (U.S.)
• Groupe Renault (France)
• Tata Motors Limited (India)
• Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)
• Volkswagen AG (Germany)
• Volvo (Sweden)
• Fiat S.p.A (Italy)
• Nissan Motor Company Ltd (Japan)
• Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of product type, the global four-wheel drive vehicles market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Standard 4WD
• Premium 4WD
On the basis of application, the global four-wheel drive vehicles market has been categorized into the following segments:
• HCVs
• SUVs
On the basis of end-use, the global four-wheel drive vehicles market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Road racing
• Heavy trucks
• Construction equipment
On the basis of region, the global four-wheel drive vehicles market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Definition
2.2.2 Research Objective
2.2.3 Assumptions
2.2.4 Limitations
2.3 Research Process
2.3.1 Primary Research
2.3.2 Secondary Research
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Forecast Model
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
3.1.5 Segment Rivalry
3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Market Trends
5 Global Four-Wheel Drive Vehicles Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Standard 4WD
5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.3 Premium 4WD
5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6 Global Four-Wheel Drive Vehicles Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 HCV
6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6.3 SUV
6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7 Global Four-Wheel Drive Vehicles Market, By End-Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Road Racing
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Heavy Trucks
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Construction Equipment
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
……….
10 Company Profile
10.1 Daimler AG (Germany)
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Applications/Services Offering
10.1.3 Financial Overview
10.1.4 Key Developments
10.1.5 Strategy
10.1.6 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Applications/Services Offering
10.2.3 Financial Overview
10.2.4 Key Developments
10.2.5 Strategy
10.2.6 SWOT Analysis
10.3 BMW (Germany)
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Applications/Services Offering
10.3.3 Financial Overview
10.3.4 Key Developments
10.3.5 Strategy
10.3.6 SWOT Analysis
10.4 Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Applications/Services Offering
10.4.3 Financial Overview
10.4.4 Key Developments
10.4.5 Strategy
10.4.6 SWOT Analysis
10.5 Ford Motor Company (U.S.)
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Applications/Services Offering
10.5.3 Financial Overview
10.5.4 Key Developments
10.5.5 Strategy
10.5.6 SWOT Analysis
10.6 Groupe Renault (France)
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Applications/Services Offering
10.6.3 Financial Overview
10.6.4 Key Developments
10.6.5 Strategy
10.6.6 SWOT Analysis
10.7 Tata Motors Limited (India)
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Applications/Services Offering
10.7.3 Financial Overview
10.7.4 Key Developments
10.7.5 Strategy
10.7.6 SWOT Analysis
10.8 Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Applications/Services Offering
10.8.3 Financial Overview
10.8.4 Key Developments
10.8.5 Strategy
10.8.6 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
