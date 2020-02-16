Foundry Equipment Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Foundry equipment refers to all machines used in metal casting process which is a shape convertion or manufacturing process to pour a liquid material into a mold containing a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.

Foundry Equipment Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

This report studies the global Foundry Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Foundry Equipment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Foundry Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Foundry Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Norican Group

K Group

Loramendi

Sinto

Laempe

ABM

Toshiba

Yizumi

Frech

ABP Induction Systems

UBE Machinery

Otto Junker

Baoding Well

Pangborn

Kunkel Wagner

Toyo Machinery and Metal

Shandong Kaitai

Italpresse

Suzhou Suzhu Foundry Machinery

Qingdao Double Star

Suzhou Sanji

RÃ¶sler OberflÃ¤chentechnik

CONLY

Guannan

Qingdao Foundry Machine

JFMI

CCMCO

QiCha Liancheng Company

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Die Casting Machine

Centrifugal Casting Machine

Induction Furnace

Moulding Machine

Coremaking Machine

Shot Blasting Machine

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Shipbuilding

Power Generation and Electricity

Industrial

Other Applications

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Foundry Equipmentconsumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Foundry Equipmentmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Foundry Equipmentmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Foundry Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Foundry Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

