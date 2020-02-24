Fortified Sugars Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Fortified Sugars Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

The fortification of sugar with e.g. vitamin A is one of the safest, most efficacious, and most cost-effective interventions to prevent and control vitamin A deficiency.

The growing undernourishment of populations is further compelling regional governments to magnify the fortification of sugars with vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients.

Increasing deficiency of vitamin A registered across the globe has spurred the demand for sugars fortified with essential vitamins. Governments are encouraging their populations to extend the consumption of sugars fortified with vitamins to battle the rising malnourishment levels at microscopic levels.

APEJ countries such as China and India are prominently observed as lucrative marketplaces for fortification of sugars.

The global Fortified Sugars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fortified Sugars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fortified Sugars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

Bunge

Buhler

BASF SE

General Mills

Willmar International

DSM

Seducer

Tereos

Cosan

Associated British Foods

Mitr Phol Sugar

Nordzucker

Segment by Type

By Micronutrients

Vitamins

Minerals

Other Fortifying Nutrients

By Technology

Drying

Extrusion

Coating & Encapsulation

Others

Segment by Application

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Fortified Sugars Manufacturers

Fortified Sugars Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fortified Sugars Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Fortified Sugars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fortified Sugars

1.2 Fortified Sugars Segment By Micronutrients

1.2.1 Global Fortified Sugars Production Growth Rate Comparison By Micronutrients (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vitamins

1.2.3 Minerals

1.2.4 Other Fortifying Nutrients

1.3 Fortified Sugars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fortified Sugars Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Modern Trade

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Departmental Stores

1.3.5 Drug Stores

1.3.6 Online Stores

1.4 Global Fortified Sugars Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Fortified Sugars Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Fortified Sugars Market Size

1.5.1 Global Fortified Sugars Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Fortified Sugars Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fortified Sugars Business

7.1 Cargill

7.1.1 Cargill Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cargill Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bunge

7.2.1 Bunge Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bunge Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Buhler

7.3.1 Buhler Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Buhler Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BASF SE

7.4.1 BASF SE Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BASF SE Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 General Mills

7.5.1 General Mills Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 General Mills Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Willmar International

7.6.1 Willmar International Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Willmar International Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DSM

7.7.1 DSM Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DSM Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Seducer

7.8.1 Seducer Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Seducer Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tereos

7.9.1 Tereos Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tereos Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Cosan

7.10.1 Cosan Fortified Sugars Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Fortified Sugars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Cosan Fortified Sugars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

