Fortified Edible Oil Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Fortified edible oils are the oils which are enriched with additional micronutrients. Fortified edible oils contain an adequate concentration of added fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, D, E, and others. Fortified edible oils are the intervention made by government regulations to cope with the complication of undernourishment.

Scope of the Report:

With the increase in nutritional deficiencies such as vitamin A deficiency (VAD), fortification programs such as fortified edible oils have taken the shape of public health initiatives. As a result, many companies have initiated fortification, which increased the propensity of fortified edible oils.

The developed countries of Europe and North America are drawn towards the use of low processed foods, and demand healthy fortified edible oils such as fortified olive oil, which has increased substantially with the widening utilization of olive oil in the preparation of food and salads, as olive oil contains higher vitamin A and other phytonutrients.

The worldwide market for Fortified Edible Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fortified Edible Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bunge

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Conagra Brands

Nestle

Adani Wilmar

Ruchi Soya Industries

Borges International Group

Allanasons

Lam Soon Group

Liberty Oil Mills

King Rice Oil Group

Samarth Oil Refinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Corn Oil

Canola Oil

Rice Bran Oil

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Retails

e-Commerce

Others

