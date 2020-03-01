Fortified Beverages Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2023

This report analyzes the global Fortified Beverages Market by nutrients type (minerals, vitamins and others), product type (non-alcoholic, alcoholic), distribution channel (store based, and non-store based) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global fortified beverages market include:

• Danone SA (France)

• Nestle SA (Switzerland)

• The Coco Cola Company (U.S.)

• The Boots Company PLC (U.K.)

• Tropicana Products Inc. (U.S.)

• General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

• Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Singapore

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Others

On the basis of nutrients type, the global fortified beverages market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Minerals

• Vitamins

• Others

On the basis of product type, the global fortified beverages market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Non-Alcoholic

• Alcoholic

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fortified beverages market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Store Based

• Non-Store Based

On the basis of region, the global fortified beverages market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Application

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 Market Size Estimation

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 MARKET TRENDS

5.1 Trends In Supply/Production

5.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption

5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)

5.4 Emerging Brands

5.5 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis

5.6 Innovations In Products/Application

5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter’s Five Forces

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

7. MARKET-By Nutrition Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

7.2.1 Minerals

7.2.1.1 Zinc

7.2.1.2 Folic Acid

7.2.1.3 Copper

7.2.1.4 Iron

7.2.1.5 DHA

7.2.1.6 Others

7.2.2 Vitamins

7.2.2.1 Vitamin A

7.2.2.2 Vitamin C

7.2.2.3 Vitamin D

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.3 Others

8. MARKET-By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

8.2.1 Non- Alcoholic

8.2.1.1 Fruit Juices

8.2.1.2 Sports Drinks

8.2.1.3 Energy Drinks

8.2.1.4 Milk Based Beverages

8.2.1.5 Mineral Water

8.2.1.6 Flavored Instant Mixes

8.2.1.7 Soft Drinks

8.2.1.8 Others

8.2.2 Alcoholic

9. MARKET-By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

9.2.1 Store Based

9.2.2 Non-Store Based

10. MARKET -By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 North America

10.1.1.1 U.S.

10. 1.1.2 Canada

10.1.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Introduction

10.2.1.1 Germany

10.2.1.2 France

10.2.1.3 Italy

10.2.1.4 U.K

10.2.1.5 Rest Of Europe

10.4 Asia– Pacific

10.4.1 Introduction

10.4.1.1 China

10.4.1.2 India

10.4.1.3 Japan

10.4.1.4 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Introduction

10.5.1.1 Brazil

10.5.1.2 Argentina

10.5.1.3 Egypt

10.5.1.4 South Africa

10.5.1.5 Others

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Product Launch/Development

11.3 Partnerships And Collaborations

11.4 Acquisitions

11.5 Business Expansion

12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Danone SA (France)

12.2 Nestle SA (Switzerland)

12.3 The Coco Cola Company (U.S.)

12.4 Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

12.5 The Boots Company PLC (U.K.)

12.6 Tropicana Products Inc. (U.S.)

12.7 General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Continued…..

