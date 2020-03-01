Fortified Beverages Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2023

This report analyzes the global Fortified Beverages Market by nutrients type (minerals, vitamins and others), product type (non-alcoholic, alcoholic), distribution channel (store based, and non-store based) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global fortified beverages market include:
• Danone SA (France)
• Nestle SA (Switzerland)
• The Coco Cola Company (U.S.)
• The Boots Company PLC (U.K.)
• Tropicana Products Inc. (U.S.)
• General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)
• Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Singapore
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Others
On the basis of nutrients type, the global fortified beverages market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Minerals
• Vitamins
• Others
On the basis of product type, the global fortified beverages market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Non-Alcoholic
• Alcoholic
On the basis of distribution channel, the global fortified beverages market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Store Based
• Non-Store Based
On the basis of region, the global fortified beverages market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
2.4 Stakeholders
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Application
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
3.5 Market Size Estimation
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
5 MARKET TRENDS
5.1 Trends In Supply/Production
5.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption
5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)
5.4 Emerging Brands
5.5 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis
5.6 Innovations In Products/Application
5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries
6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter’s Five Forces
6.4 Supply Chain Analysis
7. MARKET-By Nutrition Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)
7.2.1 Minerals
7.2.1.1 Zinc
7.2.1.2 Folic Acid
7.2.1.3 Copper
7.2.1.4 Iron
7.2.1.5 DHA
7.2.1.6 Others
7.2.2 Vitamins
7.2.2.1 Vitamin A
7.2.2.2 Vitamin C
7.2.2.3 Vitamin D
7.2.2.4 Others
7.2.3 Others
8. MARKET-By Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)
8.2.1 Non- Alcoholic
8.2.1.1 Fruit Juices
8.2.1.2 Sports Drinks
8.2.1.3 Energy Drinks
8.2.1.4 Milk Based Beverages
8.2.1.5 Mineral Water
8.2.1.6 Flavored Instant Mixes
8.2.1.7 Soft Drinks
8.2.1.8 Others
8.2.2 Alcoholic
9. MARKET-By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)
9.2.1 Store Based
9.2.2 Non-Store Based
10. MARKET -By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 North America
10.1.1.1 U.S.
10. 1.1.2 Canada
10.1.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Introduction
10.2.1.1 Germany
10.2.1.2 France
10.2.1.3 Italy
10.2.1.4 U.K
10.2.1.5 Rest Of Europe
10.4 Asia– Pacific
10.4.1 Introduction
10.4.1.1 China
10.4.1.2 India
10.4.1.3 Japan
10.4.1.4 Rest Of Asia-Pacific
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 Introduction
10.5.1.1 Brazil
10.5.1.2 Argentina
10.5.1.3 Egypt
10.5.1.4 South Africa
10.5.1.5 Others
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Product Launch/Development
11.3 Partnerships And Collaborations
11.4 Acquisitions
11.5 Business Expansion
12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1 Danone SA (France)
12.2 Nestle SA (Switzerland)
12.3 The Coco Cola Company (U.S.)
12.4 Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
12.5 The Boots Company PLC (U.K.)
12.6 Tropicana Products Inc. (U.S.)
12.7 General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)
Continued…..
