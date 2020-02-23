Fortified Bakery Products Market Scenario 2019 to 2023 | Size, Share, Trend, Future Investments, Global Demand, Top Companies and Product Category

Fortified Bakery Products Market has been estimated to grow over 5.3 % till 2023. Bakery products are an item of huge consumption due to high nutrient value and affordability. Due to rapid population rise, the emergence of a women working population, the rising foreign influence, and the fluctuating eating habits of consumers, they have gained popularity, contributing significantly in the growth of the bakery industry. Fortified bakery products come in various types such as cakes, cookies, biscuits, cupcakes, pancakes, and others. Bakery products also come in a spectrum of varieties such as gluten free, organic, sugar free, low-calories, fortified, and others. Gluten free bakery products, owing to its various health benefits, are preferred by the consumers.

Competitive Analysis

The major key players in fortified bakery market are

Puratos (Europe)

Lewis Brothers (U.S.)

Grupo Bimbo (Mexico)

Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)

Nestle (Europe)

Sara Lee Bakery Group (U.S.)

Flowers Foods (U.S.)

Market Segmentation:

Global Fortified Bakery Market is segmented by type, form, nutrients, special type and region. Based on type, it is segmented into cake & cheesecake, bread & rolls, doughnuts & muffins, biscuits & cookies, cupcakes & brownies, pancakes & waffles, pies & tarts, sandwiches & wraps, and others. Based on form, it is segmented into fresh and frozen. Based on nutrients, it is segmented into vitamins, minerals, and others. Based on claim, it is segmented into gluten-free, sugar-free, low-calories, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into store based, and non-store based.

Regional Analysis

The global bakery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Among this, Asia Pacific region has major market share followed by North America. Growing population, changing consumption pattern, rising health awareness, and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the demand for bakery products in that region.

Market Forecast

The ever-increasing population, growth in the female working population, and the changing eating behaviors has contributed significantly in the growth of the bakery industry. Fortified bakery market such as cakes, cookies, biscuits, cupcakes, pancakes enriched with various nutrients has uplifted the global market to a great extent. Availability of different varieties of bakery products such as gluten free, organic, sugar free, low-calories, and fortified has attracted a big number of populations towards fortified bakery products, due to its various health benefits.

