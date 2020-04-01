Fortified Bakery Market Demand 2019 | Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Business Statistics, Trend and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

Bakery products are items which are baked by dry heat in oven and packed in aseptic packaging material. These products are consumed in huge quantities due to their high nutrient value and affordability. Fortified Bakery are prepared by adding one or more nutrients in the product to enhance the food quality in terms of nutrition.

Also, rise in the consumer awareness towards health & wellness has a huge impact on the demand for healthy bakery products. Also, shifting routine, and the growing demand for healthy food products is predictable to drive the Fortified Bakery market. Additionally, rising awareness towards weight management is foreseen to uplift the sales of gluten free and low-calorie bakery products. These factors are anticipated to support the growth of global fortified bakery market during the forecast period 2017-2023. The ever-increasing population, growth in the female working population, and the changing eating behaviors has contributed significantly in the growth of the bakery industry. Fortified bakery market such as cakes, cookies, biscuits, cupcakes, pancakes enriched with various nutrients has uplifted the global market. Availability of different varieties of bakery products such as gluten free, organic, sugar free, low-calories, and fortified has attracted a big number of populations towards Fortified Bakery, due to its various health benefits.

Get a Sample Report Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3845

Major Key Players Review

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Fortified Bakery Market

Puratos (Europe),

Grupo Bimbo (Mexico),

Nestle (Europe),

Lewis Brothers (U.S.),

Britannia Industries Ltd. (India),

Sara Lee Bakery Group (U.S.)

Flowers Foods (U.S.)

Key Findings

Awareness about healthy lifestyle has surged the growth of nutritious Fortified Bakery in the developing countries

Application of magnesium Fortified Bakery in the dietary supplements industry is experiencing a higher growth rate

Industry Segments

The global Fortified Bakery market is segmented into type, form, claim, nutrients, and distribution channel.

Based on type, it is segmented into cake & cheesecake, bread & rolls, doughnuts & muffins, biscuits & cookies, cupcakes & brownies, pancakes & waffles, pies & tarts, sandwiches & wraps, and others. Among all, the cake & cheesecake segment is dominating the market followed by biscuits & cookies owing to its high consumption among the global population.

Based on form, it is segmented into fresh and frozen. Among both, the fresh segment holds a major market share due to its high demand and ease of availability.

Based on nutrients, it is segmented into vitamins, minerals, and others. Among all, the vitamins segment is dominating the market owing to the high use in Fortified Bakery.

Based on claim, it is segmented into low-calories, gluten-free, sugar-free, and others. Among all, the gluten-free segment is dominating the market owing to the high demand for gluten-free bakery products among the gluten intolerant consumers. However, increased consumption of sugar-free bakery products among the diabetic population is driving the growth of Fortified Bakery market.

Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into store based, and non-store based. Among both, the store-based distribution channel segment is dominating the market based on one-stop shopping experience.

Access Full Report Details and Order this Premium Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fortified-bakery-market-3845

Regional Analysis

Fortified Bakery market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Among all, the Asia Pacific region is found to be having the highest market portion followed by North America. Growth in the global population coupled with the shifting eating pattern and increasing consumer awareness towards health and wellness in the Asia Pacific region has uplifted the regional demand for bakery products.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region for Fortified Bakery market owing to increasing demand high-nutrition bakery products.