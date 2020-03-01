Fortified Baby Food Market Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Global Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Fortified Baby Food Market Research Report includes various topics like total Market Size, Key Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Outlook etc. Furthermore, it covers key market updates, the impact of regulations and technological updates in. The report addresses the need to stay updated in this competitive market conditions and this provides and comprehensive data for making strategies and decision to stimulate the market growth and profitability.

Fortification of baby food is carried out by adding micronutrients to baby food in order to enhance the nutritive value of the food. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the global fortified baby food market is marked to expand at a steady growth rate during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Fortified baby food offers additional micronutrients such as essential trace elements and multiple vitamins that are required for the healthy growth of babies. With changing lifestyle and proliferation in working women population, the demand for packaged baby food with extra nutritive value has increased, leading to the expansion of the global fortified baby food market. Rise in demand for baby products that can provide nutrients that are equivalent to the nutritive value of breast milk and increasing popularity of ready-to-eat baby meals are some of the primary factors that are projected to propel the growth of the global fortified baby food market. Initiatives undertaken by governments in various developing and underdeveloped regions for eradicating malnutrition among the infants and toddlers and rise in disposable income in developed and developing regions are some other major factors that are fueling the growth of the global fortified baby food market. However, concerns regarding the effects the added preservatives and other functional specialty food ingredients and reluctance in adopting the trend of packaged food are likely to restrain the growth of the global fortified baby food market during the assessment period.

Danone SA (France),

Abbott Laboratories (the U.S.),

Nestle SA (Switzerland),

Hero Group (Switzerland),

Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the U.S.),

The Hein-Celestial Group (the U.S.),

Bellamy’s Organic (Australia) and others.

In October 2018, For Aisha, a U.K.-based halal baby food business, has announced that it will be launching its first vegan fortified baby food which will be suitable for babies of four months of age and above.

In July 2018, Sprout Foods, one of the largest independent fortified baby food company, has recently announced the launch of a new Amazon Alexa skill named Eat & Sing with Sophie Sprout, that helps parents to make the mealtime more engaging and exciting for babies and toddlers, without the use of digital screens on tablets and smartphones.

The global fortified baby food market is segmented on the basis of nutrients, product type and distribution channel. Based on nutrients, the fortified baby food market has been segmented into mineral and vitamin. The mineral segment has been sub-segmented into zinc, folic acid, copper, iron, DHA, and others. The vitamin segment has been sub-segmented into Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and others. Based on product type, the fortified baby food market has been segmented into ready to feed baby food, dried baby food, milk formula and others. Based on distribution channel, the fortified baby food market has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores and others.

Geographically, the global Fortified Baby Food Market has been segmented into four major regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to dominate the global fortified baby food market during the assessment period owing to increased manufacturing of fortified baby food in emerging economies of this region in order to meet the skyrocketing demand for improved baby products in various regions of the world. The fortified baby food market in the Europe region is projecting steady growth during the forecast period. Whereas, the demand for innovative baby products and increasing disposable income are propelling the growth of fortified baby food market in the North America region.